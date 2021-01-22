Let me continue here what was begun in last week’s column: sharing what I’ve learned as I’ve aged.
We see better with our hearts
As we age, our vision blurs. We see men as trees, and Indonesians as Iraqis, and Europeans as Africans. Or perhaps our vision is actually improving. The hues of ethnicity and the tones of language seem much less important than they once were. In fact, they become almost incidental. As our mental and physical powers decline, our heart grows large enough to embrace the whole world, it seems. Strange bonds develop between ourselves and other human beings, even the frauds and cheats of the world.
Sympathy also comes more easily. But why shouldn’t it when we’ve developed callouses on our rumps from landing on them so often? We, who have prodded so many others into battle, have in time acquired the sores and scars to remind us of what we’ve been asking of others. No wonder we old-timers change tack and find ourselves whispering encouraging words so much more often than shouting challenges! Halfway measures may be incomplete, but they can be understood as honest attempts to do the right thing. Good intentions don’t just pave the road to hell; they are the substrate of the path to heaven. Old age is wonderful, if only because we become more forgiving, more understanding, more tolerant. Why couldn’t we have learned all this earlier?
You can argue, I suppose, that as our minds become feebler, our judgments are necessarily less demanding. Still, I like to think that our perspective is simply so much better the further down the road we move. As we age, we begin to see the world from a greater distance, as if the camera is moving out from a small village to the island, and further out into space until we can see the entire globe. Our view of the world and our life, very fragmentary at first, should become ever fuller as we grow older.
As life lengthens, the ego shrinks
The long perspective we take on life also has a way of shrinking our own ego. The sense of self-importance that we may have had when we were young diminishes in old age. Age and experience has brought a change of heart. The once nagging question of who I am and what I am capable of becoming seems unimportant these days, perhaps because the process is nearly complete and the end product is clear for all to see.
We seem to have less concern for ourselves, our reputation, people’s approval of what we say and what we do. Sometimes this comes across as crankiness or the inflexibility of the old. Or perhaps a hardening of the aged brain. On the other hand, it might be the beginning of the freedom that we have prized all our life. Some of us begin to experience the lightness of spirit that we have always sought. We begin to see our life and all we’ve done as a gift rather than a list of accomplishments in which we can take satisfaction. We learn that the loss of ego is a blessing. Good riddance!
Our hearts expand as our expectations contract
What about those great deeds we meant to do? Once upon a time, I shared the fondness of knights on horses that seemed common among Jesuits. We all aspired to do great things, I suppose – win over kingdoms and do battle with evil – just like our founder St. Ignatius. But over the years, as our hearts expand, our expectations shrink. The demons we fight can take strange shapes. What are we to do when we find them within us? The battles are not jousting contests, easily decided when one of the combatants is unseated, but long and painful campaigns in which it is not easy to tell whether you’re winning or losing.
We old-timers may be battle-weary and sore, but at least we’re still swinging our swords. To put it another way, we have the same blemishes and shortcomings, the same rough edges and pettiness as ever, but somehow this just doesn’t seem as important as it used to. While regretting we’re not better than this, we can integrate it all into our life’s offering. No dragons slain, no heads of enemies hanging from the belt, but we’re still in for the whole campaign, however long it takes.
Life become simpler as we age? What could be simpler than that! So, maybe we elders have something to say to younger people, after all. I just wish I could remember what it is.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010. He will celebrate his 82nd birthday Jan. 29.