The weeklong festive holiday known as Kwanzaa takes place from Dec. 26 until New Year’s Day. When Christmas Day ends, Kwanzaa begins. Kwanzaa was introduced in 1966 to affirm the dignity and heritage of African Americans in the United States. Leah Asmelash explained: “Kwanzaa became popular in the 1980s and 1990s in tandem with the black power movement - making up the trio of winter holidays along with Hanukkah and Christmas.”
Compared with the more familiar long-standing traditional holiday gift-giving seasons linked with Hanukkah and Christmas, Kwanzaa is a relatively new celebration. It is smaller in scale and differs with the other two giants on the calendar by virtue of it being a secular holiday observance. Kwanzaa is not “Black Christmas.” Nor is it anti-religious in nature. Many African Americans who observe Kwanzaa are active members of different faith groups. Many who worship on Christmas also choose to honor their African roots during Kwanzaa. The reasons for each season are complementary, not conflicting, in nature. It is racist and offensive to refer to it as a pagan ritual.
While the holiday is not religious in nature, it holds profound spiritual and cultural meaning for those who celebrate it. The holiday was not founded by a religious zealot, a prophetic movement or a holy man. It was conceived by an Afrocentric scholar who mindfully responded to the racial violence surrounding the Los Angeles Watts riots in August 1965. He proposed a nonviolent, principle-driven, Pan-African holiday he called Kwanzaa.
Professor Maulana Karenga constructed the rituals for celebrating Kwanzaa around the universal allure of the number seven. We are familiar with the Seven Wonders of the World, the triple seven jackpot win in slot machines. The book of Revelation speaks about seven seals. The seven hills of Rome are legendary. Aligned with this human fascination with the number seven, celebrants can more easily remember the seven days, the seven candles and the seven Kwanzaa principles leading to the mission of the holiday. Shenna Foster said of Karenga’s vision: “His goal was to create a sense of pride and unity among African Americans in relation to their cultural origin.”
The seven days of the Kwanzaa celebration are intentional. Out of ancient African belief systems emerges the framework for this modern American holiday. Kwanzaa was created to teach seven principles associated with a rich cultural African heritage. Each night, beginning on Dec. 26, a child is beckoned to light a candle in its kinara holder, to highlight one of the Kwanzaa principles. The principle, its origins and how to apply it to our times are then discussed by family members or a community group of observers.
Kwanza is a Swahili word, meaning “first fruits.” It relates to the agricultural abundance harvested from the earth through the collective endeavors of a wise and ancient people. One observer referred to it as a metaphor for a prosperous life. African Americans are descendants of one of today’s 55 countries in Africa. First fruits festivals are plentiful and meaningful in agricultural economies. Professor Karenga added an extra “a” to Kwanza so that it would have seven letters to further emphasize the seven principles. Each principle begins with a Swahili word:
1. Omoja - means to strive for unity in the family, community and beyond.
2. Kujichagulia - means to strive in achieving self-determination, speaking for oneself and others.
3. Ujima - means to strive in collective work in solving community problems together.
4. Ujamaa - means to strive in promoting collective economics for self-sufficiency in business endeavors.
5. Nia - means to engage in the purpose of uplifting the dignity and worth of the people.
6. Kuumba - means to strive for creativity for improving the community and enhancing its beauty.
7. Imani - means to have faith in the causes that strengthen family and influential talents who courageously lead to uplift the community.
Kwanzaa has a gift-giving component. Books promoting a deeper understanding of the African American heritage and legacy are recommended for all ages. Gifts that are handmade are also highly encouraged. “The Black Candle” documentary, which is narrated by Maya Angelou and directed by M.K. Asante is inspirational and instructive. Watching it will lift your spirits. The holiday is also recognized in Canada, Jamaica and Brazil. It has been recognized by the last four American presidents. The U.S. Postal Service commemorated it with a stamp. Hallmark sold its first Kwanzaa greeting card in 1992. Happy Kwanzaa!