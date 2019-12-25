I hope you have a wonderful Christmas today and got all the presents you wanted, but it turns out there’s still one left. And this one isn’t brought by Santa; it’s provided courtesy of the Sun and Moon. We’re having a total annular solar eclipse over Guam on Thursday afternoon. So, what’s an annular eclipse?
Eclipses happen when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth line up. If the Earth is in the middle, we have an eclipse of the Moon. If the Moon is in the middle (between the Earth and the Sun) we have a solar eclipse.
We don’t have eclipses every month because the Moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t lined up with the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. So the Moon is usually higher or lower than the Sun and there’s no eclipse. Today, the three bodies are lined up with the Moon in the middle and we’re going to have a solar eclipse.
But the Moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t a perfect circle. The Moon is very slowly moving away from the Earth and in 600 million years or so, it will be too far away to cover the Sun’s disc at all. That’s in the far distant future, but even now, sometimes the Moon is too far away to cover all the Sun’s disc at totality. When this happens, it’s called an annular eclipse. There’s a complete ring of sunlight around the Moon that’s called “The Ring of Fire.” And that is what’s going to happen over Guam this afternoon.
The eclipse starts at 3:33 p.m. and totality occurs at 4:54 p.m. Since it’s never a good idea to look at the Sun, (more on that later) I suggest you don’t even attempt to view the eclipse until right before totality. The Sun will still be partially eclipsed when it sets at 6:01 p.m., but not much will still be covered by the Moon since the eclipse ends at 6:06 p.m.
It’s extremely dangerous to look directly at the sun. You can literally blind yourself doing it. So, how can you look at this eclipse without damaging your eyes? There are several ways. You can use solar eclipse glasses if you have some, but don’t use sunglasses or X-ray film or film of any kind. You can also stand near a shaded area and then use a hand mirror to point the sun’s reflection onto a flat area in the shade. Don’t point the reflection into someone’s eyes, however.
If you have binoculars, you can use them. Point the objective lenses (the big ones) toward the Sun and project the image formed in the eyepieces onto a flat surface. DO NOT look through the binoculars at the sun. That’s a really fast way to blind yourself. You’ll probably need to project the image onto a wall because the sun will be a little less than 15 degrees from the western horizon at totality.
You can make a pinhole viewer out of one of the many empty boxes that Christmas provided. Find a box large enough to fit over your head and tape or glue a piece of white paper inside a long end of the box. Then cut a small hole at the other end of the box, tape a piece of aluminum foil over the hole and use a pin to poke a hole in the foil.
Place the box over your head so you’re facing the white piece of paper and aim the aluminum foil end at the Sun. If you make sure your head isn’t in the way, the pinhole should project an image of the Ring of Fire onto the white paper.
However you decide to view it, please be very careful. I don’t want anyone to damage their eyes. But do try, because even though it’s an annular eclipse, it is total. The next total solar eclipse over Guam is also in December, on the first, but it’s not until 2225. I don’t think any of us will see it.
So, go outside this afternoon and safely view the last total solar eclipse over Guam in your lifetime. Here's hoping it isn’t overcast!