Some things we could happily do without. One of these, I would guess, is the brown tree snake that famously shorts out power lines and has eliminated much of the bird population on the island. How were we unlucky enough to inherit this plague? We’re not entirely certain, but some suggest that the tree snake was a stowaway on a shipping container of materials sent from the Solomon Islands sometime during the early postwar years.
Guam may have ordered the materials in the container, but there was an unwanted hidden passenger (or two or three) along for the free ride. There’s something to learn from this. You might check through a master list of the cargo and approve it all, but there may well be a pest lurking somewhere in the container that will cause serious damage to more than your songbirds.
Island history is full of examples. Right after the war, for instance, the U.S. military that had just liberated Guam wanted to expand its bases on the island to prevent a recurrence of the World War II disaster anytime in the future. (Yaay! No nasty invasions ever again!) As a sign of good faith, the military will upgrade roads, put up public buildings and open schools (Terrific! The island badly needs all that after the damage of the war). Of course, the military can’t do this alone, so it will have to bring in civilians to provide the engineering skills and plain old labor to do all this. (That’s OK. We have room for the workers and their families. In fact, we can use the additional customers at the locally owned stores that are going up around the island.)
Everything looked good, even as the island population greatly expanded. In fact, it tripled in less than 10 years! The problem wasn’t in feeding all those people; the ships were running back and forth with food supplies more frequently than ever. The problem was in the exercise of control in the island villages. With only a few hundred people living in the village, the mayors – or commissioners, as they were then known – could keep a close eye on things and use traditional practices to handle problems as they arose. As new families settled in and the village populations exploded, the mayors could no longer depend on their familiarity with all the village families to settle disputes, to reconcile hostile parties, and to inafa' maolek (make everything right) as they once did so effectively. Increasingly, they had to depend on the police and the courts to do what they themselves were unable to handle.
It wasn’t the population increase itself that was the problem; it was the social change that this increase brought about. That was the snake in the container.
How about another example, probably more familiar to you? After the war, new jobs sprang up everywhere. Well, why not? There was a growing business sector on the island at that time. Not everyone dropped farming to apply for those new jobs, of course, but there were plenty who did. Meanwhile, more and more came to depend on store-bought food to nourish them. Here, as in other parts of the Pacific, the diet shifted increasingly to canned meat, white rice and the other goodies that were easily available by that time.
For Europeans and Americans that diet change would have been difficult enough, but for islanders it was even worse. Why? In part because their bodily system was adapted to a “feast or famine” way of life. People who made long canoe voyages without hope of very much to eat had to retain blood sugar to sustain themselves. Only when they could eat rich foods as often as they wished did the problem switch: now they needed to get rid of the excess blood sugar rather than retain it in their system. Shortly after the war, the U.S. Navy sent a medical team to test islanders on their blood sugar, blood pressure and other health measures. The reports almost seem to describe a population in training for a major sports contest. Page after page, the statistics describe a people with almost none of the conditions that could easily lead to diabetes, heart attacks or strokes. But that all changed within a few years. The food containers began arriving in numbers, but the coiled serpent had hidden away in each of them.
So what’s the point of all this? The lesson is that even change for the better sometimes has unintended effects that pose a threat that we hadn’t expected. We may not be able to spot every pest in the container, but it makes sense to examine it carefully so we don’t get caught by surprise yet again.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.