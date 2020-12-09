In recent years, the Christmas spirit has eluded me. This year, however, is a different story. Call me Dan HO HO HO.
I’m doing things I’ve never done before. For example, I’m putting lights in the window so that we can share our Yuletide gladness with our neighbors. Initially, the plan was to only light the windows in the front room, but I’ve gone ahead and lighted every window that faces the street, which is the length of two sides of the house. I’ve even wrapped lights around a garden arbor that arches over the front walk. Who am I?
I am literally lit. For inside the house, I bought several battery operated LED lights so that places distant from electrical outlets are now bright and sparkling. There are little frosted lights the size of quail eggs that are magically illuminated on the coffee table, on the piano, and on the dresser base in the dining room. Not a single one of them is plugged in. It’s marvelous!
Outdoor garden urns that are normally empty from December through April are filled with various evergreen pine cuttings, fresh holly and discs of fresh eucalyptus. As I was leaving the house today to run errands, my wife called out, “See if you can find some large pinecones with glitter on them.” In the nearly 30 years we have known each other, no such words have ever come out of her mouth, let alone directed at me.
I’m afraid we have gone Christmas crazy.
Last year, it was quite a different story. We were both working ourselves ragged at our jobs. We had just gotten a new puppy, forgetting that we were middle aged. As most dog owners know, puppies are as all consuming, destructive and tiring as they are adorable. The thought of the pup pulling down trees and chewing on lights was more than we could bear. Plus, we were just to darn tired.
Indeed, decorating for Christmas is exhausting. But this year, it was a welcome exhaustion. I believe it is a reaction to the bleakness of Covid-19. Even though our home is
staged as though we are hosting family throughout the Christmas season, no one, except the two of us and the puppy, will enjoy the lush boughs, ribbons and lights. Even though there will be no gift exchanges with friends, there is a tree. There’s a lot of baking going on, the house smells like a boulangerie, but no one will enjoy the goodies fresh out of the oven. Instead, we will drop them off at a safe distance from our friends near their front doors.
But I think the most telling thing about how much into Christmas I am, is that I’m uncharacteristically nostalgic. This is not to say that I don’t enjoy a good memory; rather, you might call me a person who looks forward. I am more apt to think of the future as inspiration rather than old experiences. That guy has flown the coop.
As most islanders know, part of the magic of the CHamoru Christmas is the belen, the creche, the Nativity. At our house, the Nativity was recreated in epic proportions. Native moss, lumot, was cousin-gathered by the garbage bags full. A manger was constructed out of scrap wood and thatched with coconut palms. The scene itself was not limited to the manger; much real estate was dedicated to the Bethlehem countryside. Hills were built up so that the shepherd and sheep would be coming over them. The three kings would be positioned far enough to indicate that they had, indeed, traveled afar. As a finishing touch, lights were delicately strung throughout so that you barely detected them; their green wires were buried beneath sheets of moss and their bulbs just poking above the green softness. It was mesmerizing.
I am warmly recalling the nine nights of prayer, the novena dedicated to the Baby Jesus. Half sung, those that attended our prayers effortlessly harmonized hymns and carols. The sweet, musty smell of the moss combined with the indescribable scent that is emitted when ornaments are unpacked after a year of being stored, filled my young head with joy and fervor.
Nearly 50 years have passed since I felt this way. Becoming a stateside living American at 18, I somehow lost the connection to childhood island traditions. Miraculously, COVID-19 has enabled these memories, and the anticipation of replicating them, to urgently return.
I’ve been looking for a nativity set with statues of Mary and Joseph, a few shepherds – some carrying a lamb, the Magi, two camels and several sheep, enough to make a heard. Most importantly, a cow and a donkey to place inside the manger. This has proved to be difficult, I don’t think extensive sets like this are made anymore. But I will continue to look and I know if I don’t find it in time for this Christmas, there’s always next year.