As the old story goes, a man walked into a coffee shop and saw his first boss. They hadn’t seen each other in over 20 years.
The younger man, just shy of 40, said, “Do you remember me, Mr. Morgan?”
The older man, almost 80, said, “No, I’m sorry I don’t.” The young man said, “I worked for you 20 years ago, it was my first job. I’m Paul Stevens.”
The old man’s eyes brightened up.
“Sure, now I remember. I didn’t recognize you because you weren’t wearing a beard then.” They both laughed and started to share memories.
Morgan asked, “What do you do these days?” Paul replied, “After I left your company, I found a job I liked and worked my way up. Eventually, I became president, and recently just bought the company when the owner wanted to retire. Morgan smiled and said, “Ah, so you sort of ended up like me.”
Paul smiled and said, “Yes. In fact, I wanted to become a business owner because you inspired me, Let me explain.”
He began to tell the story.
“One day, Greg, one of the workers came in with a beautiful new watch. I couldn’t afford one like that. A few days later, he left the watch on his desk when he went to the break room for lunch. That’s when I stole it. When he came back from lunch he saw the watch was gone, and he told you about it.”
The old man nodded, “Yes, I recall that.”
Paul continued, “Just before closing time at 5 p.m., you got everybody together and said that Greg’s watch had been stolen, and whoever did it, to please return it before we left. I didn’t give it back. I wanted the watch, and was also afraid of what could happen if I returned it.” Paul looked down, avoiding Morgan’s eyes.
Morgan used a different strategy.
“Then you told us all to form a circle, close our eyes, and hold our hands behind our back. You would pass behind us with a basket, tap each of us with it, and whoever took the watch would drop the watch into that basket.”
Both men were now locked into the old event. Paul said, “You went from person to person and when you got to me, you saw the watch in my hand, tapped me with the basket and I dropped it in. The strange thing is that, out of the corner of my eye, I saw you continue to walk slowly behind each person, stopping briefly at each one. Then, when you had made it around the circle, you announced you had the watch, and everybody could go home.”
Paul was expecting to be disciplined.
The old man grinned and Paul added, “You didn't tell Greg or anyone that it was me, you didn’t fire me for stealing, and you didn’t call me into your office for a scolding. In fact, you never even mentioned the episode. You protected my dignity that day, when I expected you to expose me for the thief I was.”
The old man smiled as Paul continued, “So, you see, Mr. Morgan, you turned the most shameful day of my life into a lesson I would never forget. I received your message clearly.” I learned what a real leader was like and how to handle people, and tough situations. That’s the day I decided to turn my life around and make something out of myself. I wanted to be like you, and someday own my own company. I’m so glad to have had the chance to see you, and I’m glad you remember what happened that day.”
It was Paul’s turn to be surprised.
Morgan looked at his former employee and said, “Paul, I remember everything, but I never knew who took the watch until just now. You see, I also closed my eyes while I walked around the circle.” Paul was stunned.
Were you surprised, too? Why do you think Mr. Morgan closed his eyes, as he walked around the circle of employees?
Is it possible he felt he wouldn’t be able to completely trust that person again, so he chose not to know?
What else might have been different if he had discovered the identity of the guilty party?
Lessons can be taught in different ways — sometimes changing lives.
