A series of events occurred this week that had me thinking about how people deal, especially now, with death. Of course, had not these events conspired, the marking of a half-million COVID-19-related deaths in this country is plenty enough reason to ponder it, but more about that later. First, let me expound upon the aforementioned circumstances.
I watched season one of the HBOMax series, “It’s a Sin,” which tells the story of young friends in London during the early '80s as the AIDS crisis emerged. I watched it relating to the exaggerated hair and fashion as I, myself, went off to college in the big city at the same time with the same looks. As familiar songs played to transition scenes and underscore themes, an electric current of recognition and nostalgia pulsed within me as I thought two things simultaneously: 1) It feels just like yesterday, and 2) my God, how can this be almost 40 years ago? As you can imagine, the series is devastatingly sad and nudged me toward this ponderous state.
Then, my wife attended the funeral of her friend’s husband. He died after a long illness just one month after their oldest son succumbed to a sudden diagnosis of terminal cancer. How terrible to lose your son and husband in short order and under such constricting circumstances the pandemic has imposed.
Finally, I coarsely opted out of my teacher’s union while updating the automatic payments to a credit card that had expired. As I was posting the new charge information for the recurring bills, I found myself pausing when I got to the union dues. I was angry. The union had done absolutely nothing to advocate for teacher and student safety during this pandemic – not a single cheap mask, travel-sized promotional bottle of hand sanitizer, or group rate for high speed internet for virtual learning. Zero. I dashed a two-sentence email to my local officers with a curt “I’m out, effective immediately.”
By the time the final episode of It’s a Sin was transmitting into our living room Friday night, I resonated an awareness about how tragic death can really be. In other words, I was primed for a meltdown, but it never happened. Instead, in the final gut-wrenching scene where the surviving friends memorialize the dead, I found myself, as I always am when faced with death, stoic. Truthfully, I cringed at the thought of expressing devastation so obviously as to behoove others to offer their comfort.
I couldn’t. I never have, I can’t.
It is highly odd, especially for someone like me from a culture where death is celebrated more intensely than birth, where cultural practices are imbued by the afterlife, and everyday actions are sanctioned by our forebearers. In fact, I earned my doctorate on a dissertation exactly about the funerary and post-life belief systems of the Chamoru people, which included a survey of the same practices across the indigenous world. In simple terms, mourning is elaborately profound and displayed with great spectacle among native cultures, such as mine.
Yet I find myself more withdrawn and embarrassed by the prospect of any public acknowledgment of sorrow, even as every platform reported on COVID-19 patients in the last minutes of their lives, struggling to breathe. How is it that content producers convince family members to agree to be broadcast worldwide so shortly after their loved ones pass? I fear they are manipulated into exposing their private pain for the so-called greater good, in order to consistently pressure the public to believe the realness of the coronavirus and to corroborate the political biases of the newsroom.
Death has become the feature segment. It used to be a cute pet trick; a must-have toy that induces parents to pursue ridiculous means to obtain it; or the record-breaking fish an amateur fisherman hooked. Now, these three minutes are filled by a formulaic elegy and a cutaway to a grieving partner or family. Their tears not only streaming, their grief is literally being streamed.
This line needs to be uncrossed. It is one thing for a family and friends to openly grieve personal loss between themselves; indeed, for a culture to put on as elaborate a display of committing the departed into the afterlife. However, the media is neither of these sacred spaces, not even close. It really should leave some things like this alone. They are numbing us to the very spiritual and very human reckoning of death and dying.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.