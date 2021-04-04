A phenomenon labeled “summer learning loss” is activated when schools are not in session during the long summer break. The effect of this predictable, seemingly normal trend impacts students differently depending on their socioeconomic status. For children of the well-to-do, the annual seasonal school closure tends to reinforce and add value to what they were being taught by teachers and validated by their families.
Students from book-rich homes engage in activities to spring forward academically during the summer months. They sharpen their saw and learn additional skills needed for career and college readiness. Summer activities are planned carefully by parents to ensure that their children do not fall behind. These parents and extended family members are typically fully engaged in making sure there is no interruption in the learning trajectory of their children.
Not so for students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged. These are children from working-class families who may value education but don’t have the resources or traditions to guide their children to academic success. During school closures - planned or unplanned - the opposite effect kicks in. These children from book-poor homes, who are often English Language Learners (ELL students are over half of Guam’s student population), slide backward in the area of academics.
They keep busy with popular culture notions of summer fun but are not engaged in activities which reinforce what they learned during the previous school year. If they are old enough, they might get summer jobs in the fast-food industry to help at home or to make money to buy tech toys. They hang out. They practice shooting hoops, going to the beach or lollygagging. Their video gaming acumen might improve but valuable skills for academic success are not practiced. They start the new school year not having read a book. They enter the next grade disconnected from their academic journey.
Why is it that the effects of summer push one group to spring forward, while pulling the other backward? To answer this question, we must understand the role that “social capital” plays in shaping academic success.
A student has social capital if their family members have succeeded in graduating from college or earning technical certificates, which have made it possible for them to know what it takes to navigate the process. These families typically understand the value of, and practice, reading traditions at home.
On the other hand, parents without degrees, certificates or experience as technicians or professionals, do not know the rules of engagement. They care but don’t have the navigating skills to assist and guide their children. They can’t give their children what they do not have.
The good news is that we can take steps to grow the social capital of students who need it. Our summer of discontent can be transformed into a summer of huge learning successes. We can ensure that students from book-rich homes continue to gain academic ground and that those from book-poor homes learn to soar, as well.
In the past, while the passion for mitigating the negative effects of summer was plentiful, the money was lacking. We now have COVID-19 relief and recovery funds. What we need is a bold action plan for rescuing our youth. Let’s not let this once-in-a-generation opportunity escape us.
Student reading coaches and motivators can transform failure into success by building the social capital of students from low-income households. There is much that community leaders, youth advocates and tutors can do to engage students in continuing to learn through summer reading circles, meaningful activities and enriching discussions. It does take a village to assist in catapulting students from poverty to the professions. My own personal life experience attests to that fact. I became a product of reading because my boss at a summer job cared enough to stop me in my tracks and show me the way. You can do that too.
We must create place-based, customized solutions for our island community. We can make a difference together. Everybody must care, as students of today will be our skilled labor force and adult citizenry of tomorrow, or our community headaches. Stop the learning loss.