A few days ago, I was doing a little late afternoon grocery shopping when I met up with an old friend who happens to be a top leader for one of Guam’s largest employers. After the greeting, my friend asked me what I thought was going on in the labor market and admitted that their company is having significant trouble finding talent to fill open positions – a lot of open positions. If you’re having similar issues, here are some things to think about.
Government competition won’t go away
Even when people can be hired and trained to do their jobs well, there is the possibility that the government will steal them. That could be the government of Guam, with compensation exceeding the private sector rates even before the recent 22% increase, or the federal government, which has always paid higher than the local market.
My executive friend and I agreed that government poaching will always be an issue. Governments compete for talent using taxpayer dollars, so, in essence, we are paying them to take our talent.
Managers and business owners grumble that local politicians won’t even consider a rollback of the business privilege tax. Further, due to inflation, government bank accounts have grown far larger, while private sector net income has not.
The rule here is that owning a government is a pretty good business to be in. See if you can start one, and be sure to follow me for more great financial planning advice.
The lure of the mainland
The family I married into has 12 siblings. Eight live in the mainland, and they’re not coming back. They earn much more money there and their cost of living is far less.
Guam can’t match up financially unless you own considerable assets, have low/no debt, and have a high-paying job or own a profitable business. People who choose to live in Guam long term do so because they enjoy lifestyle factors that they feel don’t exist in the mainland and have invested years and decades into relationships with family and friends. Those are also strong reasons.
That being said, except for my wife and me, everybody on our side of the family tree is living outside of Guam, except for one. Is there a reason for hope that things will change?
In this case, you will have to make your own hope. Don’t bet on politicians doing what’s needed to improve the job market.
Today, I’ve got four rules to follow:
Train managers who won’t drive good people away
Government competition isn’t the worst problem companies face in retaining talent. The bigger issue is that the relationship between manager and front-line employee frequently doesn’t work as it should. The old saying is, “People don’t leave companies, they leave managers.”
Most managers and supervisors in Guam have never received good management training – or often ANY management training. They don’t know how to deal with the challenges of the workplace.
The younger generations of workers have much less patience with poor leadership. Many will just walk away from a job, or adopt the quiet-quitting-do-the-bare-minimum-to-get-paid-until-the-boss-figures-it-out routine. Neither option works well for employers.
Management training costs a small fraction of what you’ll pay when you lose and must replace talent.
Pay above market rates if you can
Anybody with an internet connection or friends and family off-island likely knows the difference between Guam and mainland pay scales. I’ll simply say that it will be smart to go higher and to do it sooner rather than later.
I’d also give added consideration to individual contributions and value, versus across-the-board hikes for all workers or specific job categories. Make excellence a key factor in determining pay increases. This sets a positive precedent for your company that effort and results show up on the paycheck.
Love your workers
How many employers claim their workplace is like a family? A lot. The trouble is that too many of those are dysfunctional families. People aren’t stupid. You can tell them anything you want, but they’ll figure out the truth pretty quickly.
Get to know people, treat them as individuals, and build relationships. When wages are equal or close between two employers, these are the factors that convince people to stay or leave.
Give people hope for the future
If you’re not painting a picture for me that there are better times ahead – and I’m a part of that – why should I think of you as a long-term career option? If you’re a manager/leader and you’re not spreading enthusiasm and hope, who will?
The talent game is getting tougher. Be proactive, be smart, and you can win.
