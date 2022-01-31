If I was “in it way over my head” when I wrote last week’s column, I am now six feet beneath the surface, struggling to come up for air.
Without going into details, I’ve found myself in a situation that has put enormous stress on the family. As I write, I’ve already been away from home for six days. By now, I could be crazy from isolation and confinement.
But I’m not.
I’m on a mission — to get a child well.
No sacrifice is too great. I will do what I must to assure a good outcome.
A few times, I’ve been ready to quit. In my own strength, I’ve been near breaking.
But thankfully the Mission Giver has not been far away. And he’s pulled me to the surface, to let me catch a breath and continue on.
This is how God works in my life.
While I know he could work in outrageously wonderful ways — he could heal my sick kids miraculously in one divine breath — he typically does not. Rather, he gives me enough light for the next step, and enough faith to take it.
And when I put all those faithful next steps together, I find I have walked through the crisis to the solution. And this, too, is a miracle.
I’ve seen this many times in my life. The most dramatic was in 2000, when Deborah arrived with Down syndrome. We ended up being transported to Okinawa, courtesy of the U.S. Air Force.
She was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for two weeks. During that time, we went from one small crisis to one small miracle over and over again.
It was the most difficult time of my life.
And the most wonderful.
I saw God working in extraordinary ways.
I have thought of this time often, and I longed to see God work like that again in my life.
And he has answered that desire.
But to do so, he has piled on the stresses and complications on multiple fronts this time — with health problems and hurts that only he can fix.
My job is to take the next step: To meet my child’s immediate needs, to pray without ceasing, to do all things as unto the Lord. Having done this, I must be still and know that he is God and will show himself strong.
Because the battle is the Lord’s.
And his is the victory.