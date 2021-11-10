It should come as no surprise that the nationwide outbreak - as if we needed another one - of school violence has touched my own high school. It has become so frequent the light-hearted banter between faculty has come to include, “Show me your bruises,” or “What’s the riot report?”
It is, of course, sad and horrifying that anyone might make light of school violence in any way, particularly school staff; but it is human nature, sorry to say. In truth, something needs to calm the nerves even if it is a bit of dark humor among ourselves.
We can’t blame anyone, can we? Last week, the CEO of McDonald's was publicly whipped for a private text he wrote to express his sadness and frustration over two teenage shootings in the restaurants. He referenced the fact that we cannot blame the parents for this behavior, which got him in trouble. You can’t even say that you can’t say something.
This said, I think it might be good for America to revisit the idea of familial shame regarding violence, as there is a very long history of how it can be systemized for actual good across native cultures. America today has so run amok with destigmatizing things like shame, that it has all but eliminated the notion itself. #noshame is attached to so many social media posts about completely appalling behavior - throwing drinks, attacking front-line workers, bullying teachers.
And then there is the romanticized shame of Montagues loving Capulets, and real-life same-sex marriages. These are valid, of course, but let’s face it: Not one of us is Romeo or Juliet, nor am I talking about love here. I am talking about school violence.
What do kids think these days when they post TikToks of themselves slapping teachers? Pride? Accomplishment? Delight? And what should parents think about them? Whatever these reflections may be, “shame” is not the socially acceptable emotion to mention. It has not only been destigmatized, it has been completely demonized.
Listen up: Indigenous societies have solid wisdom about that. In my own CHamoru culture, we have a term known as “tai mamåhlao,” which approximates to an individual and their families having “no shame” for an offense committed. To be known as “tai mamåhlao” means to not only be cognizant of the damage the individual has unleashed upon another, but also the ripple effect that crashes hurtful waves over the family, clan and, ultimately, the community itself. To be tai mamåhlao is to be ultimately condemned.
“Tai mamåhlao” informs that the perpetrator’s family must also bear the shame of the crime, and their inability to prevent it - in fact, their choice to not intervene. Maybe they stopped giving their criminal the traditional morning valediction of “adahi,” which is the all-important concept of monitoring the self, others and the environment. Or perhaps they did not, at dusk, observe the “sirenu,” which is the abstract merging of sunset and cautious reflection which closes the day.
Years ago, in the mid-1990s, I had the pleasure of working with the internationally acclaimed filmmaker Sima Urale, the first female director from Samoa. We were paired to produce a short film adaptation of a terrifying childhood recollection I wrote and we met on location in Guam. During a break from preproduction, she told me that it is a village tradition that whenever a crime is committed in her culture, the crime isn’t sorted out by strangers in a courthouse. Rather, the criminal is brought before his or her family first, who decide what the restitution must look like, which usually includes a chance for every member of the family to express their frustration and disappointment. Then, the family welcomes the victim and their family, who is allowed to do the same with both families attending. Finally, the entire village is brought in and every member of the village uses their opportunity to express themselves over the crime. The criminal must remain silent or answer any question that is presented before him, and bear whatever consequence any individual may feel fit to give.
“It is so healing for everyone involved, including the offender,” Sima said. “There is never a second offense.” I believed her. I still do.
I am not proposing that certain behaviors are not manifestations of a psychological or cognitive problem, or violence itself. However, somewhere along the line leading to the crime, a perpetrator will fall through a galvanizing crack. Shame can expose this, and other weak links. More importantly, it can lead to rehabilitation and communitywide healing.
Our current system combined with society’s political correctness, unfortunately, focuses more on blaming, which is an endless, dark and one-way road. Blaming is deflection; shame is reflection. We must find no shame in feeling shame. It can serve a very good purpose.
Let’s face it - in the case of school violence where shame is forbidden in the process of moving forward with hope and positivity, the only ones to blame are the school employees. If you’re pondering reasons why so many teachers left the profession during COVID-19, increasing the gigantic and growing void that is the teacher shortage, consider this as one of them.
Across every aspect of society, an individual’s failure might just be their family's failure, too. There must be no shame in realizing and expressing this. Let’s destigmatize looking at the obvious, shall we?
Dan Ho, a native of Hågat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.