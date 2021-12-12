The Official CHamoru-English Dictionary published by the Department of CHamoru Affairs defines promesa (noun) as “a promise, an aim or belief that had to be fulfilled.” Clearly this definition only hints at the full meaning and significance of this tradition for CHamoru families who have engaged in this practice for generations.
I was curious to find out the origins of the word "promise" and when it was first used, so I consulted the Merriam-Webster dictionary and thesaurus. Here’s what I found. The first known use of the word "promise" was in the 15th century. It comes from the Middle English promis and from the Latin promissum. It has two meanings: “a declaration that one will do or refrain from doing something specified; a legally binding declaration that gives the person to whom it is made a right to expect or to claim the performance or forbearance of a specified act.” Its synonyms are oath, pledge, troth, vow and word. Hence, this is a term of enduring consequence and great importance. While the word promesa does not appear in Merriam-Webster, we know it is the Spanish word for promise.
For CHamoru families, promesa is a sacred oath connected to an expression of our Catholic faith and devotion. It is an inherited vow. A prayer leader or techa of a specific nubena will often identify someone in the clan who has the skills and commitment to take over the responsibility for them in the next generation. The apprentice learns from the master by attending the yearly nubena and learning the prayers and songs. In family networks, the matriarch may have a devotion to the Niñu Jesús, or to the Divine Mercy, Sånta Maria or a particular saint. Traditionally, a favored statue and accompanying nubena is passed down to the oldest daughter or son to carry forward.
My sister Debbie, my first cousins Geri, Jackie, Sister Stephen, Becky, Pat and I all share in the promesa of being caretakers or Kamarera of our patroness, Sånta Marian Kåmalen. This role of caretaking is found throughout the Catholic world. Usually, sacred vows that families make are passed down from generation to generation. We are immersed in learning about the family promesa and the responsibilities of being a kamarera from very early in our lives. We are already training several generations of younger members of the family - my nieces Hannah, Amara, Olivia, Emilia and others in the Torres clan. They join us when we prepare the karosa and Sånta Marian Kamalen’s image so that they can become familiar with all the steps involved.
Many families have made vows to Santa Maria in other ways. Bertha and Freddie Tanaka bedeck the church and karosa with beautiful floral arrangements each year. Their daughter Nicole is now involved as well. The Gumataotao family has traditionally recruited and prepared the Damas who process alongside the karosa. Now that most of their family members have passed away or are ill, others who were helpers, like June Regalado and Monica Franquez, have taken a more active role with the Damas.
Tun Gonzalo Reyes tirelessly carried Sånta Maria down from her throne and up again at the end of the Dec. 8 procession and veneration for as long as I can remember until his death. Tony Martinez took over. When Tony passed away, his son Joey took over. Frank Santos and Vic Santiago have been stalwarts for logistics through the years.
Francis Taitano, Margaret Mesngon, Julie and Simone Bollinger and others have faithfully recruited and prepared the angels and archangels that add such a heartwarming presence during the nubena and procession. Uncle Frank and Auntie Medo Cruz were constant in their promesa. Lulu Duenas and Lou Babauta have now assumed their role of leading us in song every nubena. Many who are unnamed have private promesas that may not be as visible but are very sacred and meaningful nonetheless.
It is important to recognize that such promesas by families are an integral part of our expression of faith that are seamlessly incorporated into family priorities, schedules and spiritual devotion. Soon, we will again witness promesas devoted to the Niñu Jesus. The setting up of elaborate nativities by families gathering to pray the Nubenan Niñu for nine nights and then the festive finakpo’ that follows are all traditions that are cherished by CHamoru families. Biba Kostumbren CHamoru.