Opportunity often knocks without any warning or fanfare, and sometimes it’s in the lives of those who don’t seek it or seem ready for it.
A young man named TJ had moved to Los Angeles from West Virginia, wanting to make it in the big city. He couldn’t find steady work and ended up living out of his car, cleaning up every day at a gym.
Through a friend, he took a low-wage position as a runner with a tech company. Without rent or utilities to pay, he just had to keep his car running plus buy food, so it was enough.
He was invisible
TJ did his job well enough, but he was very quiet. Ashamed of his circumstances, he didn’t hang out with any co-workers. He just put in his hours and left. After eight months, he’d received a small raise, but nobody had ever discussed a promotion or other opportunities.
One day, the CEO announced a party at his house to celebrate a big client acquisition. TJ had no thoughts of attending, but saw the CEO in the parking garage who said, “Hey, you’re coming tomorrow, right?” TJ nervously agreed.
The next day he shaved and showered at the gym, as usual, put on the best shirt he had and drove to the party. The CEO’s house in the Hollywood Hills area was stunning, with a full view of the city below.
Opportunity was a guest
All the employees were there, plus clients and families, There were maybe 200 people total. There were several food stations to choose from, but the barbecue section was empty. The CEO, originally from Texas where barbecue is nearly a religion, looked visibly upset as the catering manager explained that the cook was sick and he was trying to find a last-minute replacement.
TJ went to his boss and said, “Sir, I’ve had some experience with barbecue. If you want, I can start it up and then step aside when the cook gets here.” The CEO accepted the offer. TJ got busy and it wasn’t long before the smell of barbecue was wafting through the air at the party, and people were gobbling it up.
They never found a replacement cook and TJ was the hit of the party. The CEO and his wife thanked him over and over. They tried to pay him, but he refused the money.
TJ’s background story was surprising
After most of the guests had gone, a small group of senior managers were left, just relaxing. TJ was headed out when they called him over. “Where did you learn to cook like that? — It was awesome!” said one. TJ replied that it was the first time anyone had ever said his cooking was good. Jaws dropped in the group as he told his story.
“You see,” TJ said, “The best cook in the family is my grandpa, then my mom and dad, and I have six brothers and sisters — and it’s pretty much accepted that I was always the worst cook in the family. It was sort of the family joke.”
The CEO, perhaps sensing a chance to put some air underneath TJ’s wings, said, “Not only is your food amazing, but you are the single biggest reason this party was a huge success. On behalf of my wife and family, and everybody here, we thank you for everything you did.” The group then applauded, and TJ walked off, eyes filling up.
Invisible no longer
At work on Monday, everywhere he went in the company TJ was enthusiastically greeted and people raved about the party and his cooking.
By the end of the week he was given a promotion with a pay raise, and the company offered to invest money in his training.
Big effort brought big results
TJ had been a good worker, yet was more or less unknown to people in his company. He changed that by volunteering to step up and help out when that help was needed, and his life changed as a result.
There are a lot of TJs in the workplace, maybe one where you toil for a living. Maybe all he or she needs is a way to break out and break through.
Maybe a manager pumping some air under their wings will help. You never know where it can lead.
