The United States of Oceania

When Guam independence is discussed, it’s often viewed in a way that brings about images of isolation, but Guam doesn’t have to be independent and alone. Guam can join forces with its neighbors. The United States started out with 13 colonies of the British crown. Each colony was different and unique, but they realized that they would be stronger if they worked together. They ultimately joined forces to form the United States of America.
Guam could start first with the reunification of the Marianas. The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands includes every island in the Marianas island chain except for Guam. There’s a total of 15 islands in the chain that spans an area over 400 miles from north to south. Many of these islands are uninhabited, this means numerous possibilities from ecotourism via smaller or microcruise ships, to various agricultural possibilities. A reunified Marianas could also enter some form of compact of free association with the United States, just as other island nations have. If Guam and the CNMI joined forces, it would also mean more bargaining power when negotiating with the U.S.
Many people claim that if Guam were to become independent, we would lose out on all the federal dollars we receive. However, there are many examples of independent sovereign nations that receive hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid. The Federated States of Micronesia, The Republic of Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands all receive money from the U.S., and they are all independent sovereign nations with separate treaties known collectively as the compacts of free association. A reunited Marianas could negotiate a compact of free association of our own that would include U.S. funding in return for the military bases here and some of the training and other assets they plan to place in the CNMI.
Being the proverbial “Tip of the Spear” increases the risk to local residents, so it comes at a cost. People may be afraid that the U.S. will simply pack up and leave this region, but I doubt the U.S. will leave and risk losing naval dominance in the Pacific to China. The geopolitical arena has changed since the (Base Realignment and Closure) of the 1990s. China has already begun projecting its military power into the Pacific and it will only continue to test its boundaries. Most of our blue planet is composed of the ocean, so sea power is world power, and the Pacific Ocean is the largest ocean on the globe.
The Marianas is just a start. We could also join forces with other compact nations in Micronesia and make one large compact nation spanning roughly 2,500 miles from Palau in the west to the Marshalls in the east. The bargaining power would be even greater. Then, south of the Marshall Islands is Nauru, an island whose culture is more similar to Micronesia than it is to Melanesia or Polynesia. Farther east is Kiribati, an island chain that is both geographically and culturally “Micronesian." Nauru and Kiribati are both small independent island nations who could stand to benefit from joining a union of many other small island states.
Why stop with Micronesia? The islands of Melanesia and Polynesia have far more in common with us culturally than America or any other nation, for that matter. Imagine all the islands of FESTPAC as one single nation spanning 20 million square miles of ocean. The United States of Oceania would have a huge exclusive economic zone. We would rule the Pacific Ocean, all its fishing rights, transit rights, mining rights and maybe more importantly, its geopolitical strategic importance. Imagine the negotiating power. Imagine the economic potential. Of course, this sounds like pie in the sky, but if you can dream it, you can achieve it. The Founding Fathers of the United States of America started by uniting 13 colonies to gain independence from the world’s mightiest power at the time. Then they grew those thirteen colonies into 50 states. We can do the same. Certainly not today, maybe not tomorrow, but perhaps one day we can do the same. Stay Maolek, my friends.
Sen. Clynt Ridgell was a two-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Before becoming Guam's first elected lawmaker of Chuukese descent, Clynt was a longtime journalist and broadcaster. He lives in the village of Yona with his wife and three children.