On Friday in these pages, Dr. Samuel Friedman, director of the Cancer Center of Guam, strongly attacked people who have not chosen to take any of the COVID-19 vaccines.
He described them as ignorant and selfish. I'm unvaccinated, and I'd like to reply.
The unvaxxed want safety
In my experience, most people who haven't taken a vaccine are intelligent, caring people. The majority seem not to be against vaccines in general, recognizing their historical benefits.
That said, many are worried about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Safe and effective?
Proponents claim they reduce transmission between people, and should eliminate hospitalizations and fatalities. Initial statistics seem to back that position, but emerging data brings cause for concern.
There are growing numbers of deaths and serious side effects attributed to the vaccines. These are tracked on the VAERS, or Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, database.
While the odds are still in favor of a mild reaction or none at all, many unvaxxed people see this as a troubling trend.
So, "safe and effective" is a personal issue, and there is data to support whatever position you take.
Anyone can get and spread the virus
While the "mainstream media" is pushing the idea that virtually all of the current infections and deaths are among the unvaccinated, other numbers contradict that as being absolute.
Recent media reports from communities in Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Israel, among others, have shown that many vaccinated people have been infected by COVID-19, and can spread it.
On July 23, CNBC reported the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was just 39% effective in Israel, where the delta variant is the dominant strain.
Mutations from the vaccinated
On July 27, Director Rochelle Walensky of the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention, said, "The coronavirus could be just a few mutations potentially away from evolving into a variant that can evade existing COVID-19 vaccines."
Three days later, the journal Scientific Reports stated that vaccinated people play a key role in that risk. COVID-19 can mutate in the vaccinated, which the majority of people may not know.
Translation: The vaccinated can spin off a mutation just like the unvaccinated can. Therefore, the unvaxxed are not your enemy.
Saying COVID-19 is exclusively "the pandemic of the unvaccinated," is inaccurate – and unfair.
No opposing opinions allowed
A significant number of medical professionals who disagree on the issues of safety, many of whom have refused the vaccine, have quickly been scorned and discredited.
While numerous studies have judged the drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin as ineffective against COVID-19, many doctors have amassed anecdotal evidence that both have benefited their patients. They were ridiculed. Some were terminated from their positions.
Don't rock the boat
The same fate is waiting for any doctor or scientist who goes against the narrative of the government and the medical establishment. Many post articles and videos on social media and YouTube, then see them deleted as "misinformation."
Experienced people in science and medicine, many with impressive credentials, see their opinions censored, and are routinely labeled as conspiracy theorists.
Big question: Is everybody who disagrees with the "official" COVID-19 position a quack?
Science needs sunshine
The systematic silencing of opposing opinions is flat-out dangerous. COVID-19 is adapting and changing, and science has to do the same. It needs ideas to flow freely, because you never know where the breakthrough comes from.
Respectable and talented professionals disagree on many areas of the issue. Just because more happen to side one way or the other doesn't necessarily make them right.
And what about ...
• Strengthening the immune system? Our God-given and broad-based systemic protection gets virtually zero attention from government or media. Since December, everything has been about pushing vaccines.
• Treatments that were promised? When the vaccines were released, talk of treatments to reduce or eliminate the most dangerous aspects of COVID-19 disappeared.
Looking ahead
Dr. Friedman was angry, and anger is often driven by fear. Give him a break. It's understandable for our time.
I advocate masking up and doing our best to protect each other, as well as strengthening our immune system. If you decide to get vaccinated, I support your decision.
Science evolves, and dissenting views propel that evolution. Those disagreements make me dig further for answers. You should, too.
Maybe one day, those answers will lead me to take a vaccine. You see, science demands that you keep an open mind.
Finally, let's respect and refuse to demonize people who disagree with us. We're all just trying to get by. God bless.
