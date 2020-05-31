People learn more from what you did wrong and fixed, than from what you tell them not to do wrong in the first place. Fostering emotional intelligence in our children is not an easy task. It wasn’t for me. Especially since my own childhood was fraught with emotional disaster.
As a child, I experienced corporal punishment on steroids! I was smacked on the back of the head. Yelled at. Spanked with a leather belt. My aunt regularly used her chancletas to hit us. The adults in my childhood believed that might made right. Their version of emotional intelligence was command and control. Punishment was their strategy. As I became an adult, I learned the importance of applying emotional intelligence when disciplining kids.
In college, I was startled by a novel idea from one of my professors, who taught that children should never be spanked. He argued that it was counterproductive and abusive. After many conversations with professionals, who knew more than me, and reading literature about using emotional intelligence instead of physical punishment, I learned about the fundamental difference between punishment and discipline and how punishment can have devastating and lifelong negative effects on a person’s ability to exercise self-control.
The old ways can sneak up on us though. One day I lost it. I made a huge mistake. I hit my son. Instead of disciplining I was punishing. In retrospect, I was momentarily caught off guard. This can happen to all of us. How we handle the situation is what matters in the end.
My twin sons were 12. I came back from a trip and heard a strange raucous coming from their bedroom on the second floor of our home. They were really going at it. Sibling rivalry had graduated to a fist fight and harsh talk, as each tried to get the better of the other. They were strong and competitive. I rushed upstairs and found one on top of the other enraged and pounding the other into submission.
I pulled them apart and did something that I had not done ever before. Infuriated, I slapped one of them on the left cheek of his face with an open palm and then on the right with the backside of my hand. My injured son rushed downstairs to the basement to sort out what had occurred. Shocked at my action, I left my other son unscathed. Each remembers the incident differently.
I had never put my hands on my children before. I went downstairs and found my son subdued, embarrassed, and surprised at what had just happen. I held him. I explained that they were supposed to protect each other, not hurt each other. I apologized for doing exactly what I was asking them not to do to each other.
Maurice Elias says:
An effective parental apology involves a deep understanding of our child’s feelings, a great deal of self-control, and good social skills. What it does for children is immense. It reassures them about their worth and their value in the world. It lets them know that their parents care enough about them to talk to them in a serious way and admit that they made a mistake.
There are times when we fail. Such failures do not define our character. We are judged not by our mistakes but by how we fix them and by our habitual words and acts. I acted out of character. As we talked in the basement, the son I had slapped reminded me of that. Many years later he told me that he could tell that I was hurting. He felt bad that their behavior caused an over-reaction in me. We both learned empathy and humility. I took steps to repair what I had broken. Emotional Intelligence, which took a hit in a moment of confusion and loss of self-control, became a teaching moment for how not to lose it again.
I never put my hand on my children again. Emotional intelligence was back on track. Parental apology is a powerful teacher.