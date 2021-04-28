Even though I am a teacher and have earned what is known as a “terminal degree,” I feel that intellectual accomplishment pales when measured against physical feat. In my years teaching, for example, I have never met a student willing to accept picking up trash in the soccer field as an alternative to sitting quietly to do their work. Nor have I ever been met with a resounding “NO!” when offering the choice of catching up with past due assignments or re-alphabetizing books on the shelf. Students are far more interested, believe it or not, in seated – in most cases, leaned or reclined – mental analysis than any kind of physical exertion. Perhaps it is the sign of our times, or the effect of preservatives and chemicals in their much-loved drive-thru meals.
The abundance of my admiration tends to flow in the direction of the stone mason and metal worker, rather than toward the philosopher or playwright. The writer may claim to have put his blood, sweat, and tears into a magnum opus; however, tears are less over the work than the frustration of a mental block. Sure, documenting the human genome is a monumental achievement, however, it was pursued in the air-conditioned comfort of well-funded laboratories with the finest equipment by individuals who then went home to rest also in air-conditioned comfort, likely hydrated with bottled water or some designer smoothie. Or maybe it was junk food and sugar-rich soft drinks. Either way, the refreshment was posh.
By contrast, the laborers responsible for the mighty pyramids of the African desert and the Americas, or the citadels across the ancient world likely survived on gruel and barely restored themselves on cold, hard surfaces. They did not partake in law-required break periods where they shared photos of their children or vacations on mobile devices. Their mandates were to disregard any familial ties and to think only of carving, moving, and setting stone.
In the Micronesian island of Pohnpei lies the magnificent eighth century ruins of Nan Madol, a royal village built mostly of huge basalt hexagon logs though you may encounter an utterly gigantic cornerstone the size of a bus. Yet even further westward on the island of Kosrae, lie similar ruins. The giant wheels of money in Yap, to Pohnpei’s west, were not minted on Yap, rather, they were transported over the sea from Palau.
I have often heard of historical scholars bemoaning the lack of written literature from the ancient Micronesians which has impacted their ability to conduct their cushy research. But to me, who cares? The intelligence is obvious, by the ton. Furthermore, native methods should not be subject to the free mining of western doctoral candidates looking for material to earn their degrees. In this way, I’m so very happy that my elders chose not to leave written evidence of their knowledge.
I recently accepted an invitation to join a social media forum of Ph.Ds and was prompted to contribute a post of my projects and published papers. In truth, I found myself horrified that my last scholarly paper was my dissertation, and although I currently have plans for at least two more, I am in no rush to start them. In fact, I haven’t even formulated a formal statement on what they will involve so I don’t have anything to contribute to the forum.
Instead, these days I have spent, first of all, recovering from a kidney transplant last fall and getting my health back which is physical accomplishment number one. Secondly, I am assiduously researching two areas of art – 20th century CHamoru paintings and Michigan mid-century watercolors, in the hope of finding some to hang on our walls. Again, physical objects. Finally, I am neck-deep, as always, in my piece of earth. My current exploit is a large-scale slope-leveling makeover of the west garden which has involved hauling many heavy lengths of landscape timbers, several tons of earth-filling materials, and hundreds of heavy stones and bricks. This project has required me to dig nearly 100 2-to-3-foot holes for support posts set in concrete packaged in 80-pound back-breakingly awkward to load and carry down a hill.
My helpers have been former history students of mine who are on their way to college and the Air Force. They are good, smart boys with a bright future ahead of them. As they haul materials, spike timbers together, and check then re-check levels as I ask, I see on their faces that their pride of accomplishment far exceeds the A’s they received in my class for any project they completed. And I can tell that for the rest of their lives, whatever brain work they pursue, they will always find lasting success and satisfaction in something they build with real blood and real sweat, not the metaphorical varieties.
As I think of a legacy I might leave, I hope it will be more about my outrageous weekend warrior exploits than just about anything else. I care more that passersby have moments of joyous intrigue when looking at the garden with its borders, pots, and arbors made of stone, and bricks that I have individually loaded and hauled in my 27-year-old Toyota T100. For myself, these memories of sheer physical exertion are those I cherish; certainly more than the minutia of document formatting and proper citation.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.