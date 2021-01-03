In CHamoru, the saying, “ma tutuhon i sakkan,” means the year has begun. It is happening to us. We are the passive recipients of forces that are out of our control. With the change of one letter, the phrase “ta tutuhon i sakan,” takes on a very different meaning. We begin the year. The message behind this oh so subtle but powerful transformation is that WE have agency. We recognize that what happens is largely shaped by what we choose to do.
Some will undoubtedly want things to go back to the way they were prior to the pandemic. As if the way it was when we started 2020 was “the good old life.” There is no denying that it was tons better than having a virus that swept the globe and caused massive casualties and hardship.
Notwithstanding, let’s set the pandemic aside for a minute and recall the alarming trends in the U.S. and in our region at the start of 2020 before we were even aware that a microscopic killer would roam the world and unleash its fury. The rich were getting richer. More and more families were joining the ranks of poverty. The homeless population was growing. Millions of Americans had no health insurance. Large chunks of the school-aged population were failing in public schools. The suicide rate on Guam was rising. Incidences of domestic violence and child abuse were at an all-time high.
The wealthiest corporations were sucking the economic lifeblood from the nation’s middle class. Racial animus was rearing its ugly head more boldly. What was an undercurrent turned into tidal waves of confrontation that overcame justice and fairness. The dog-eat-dog, “Every man out for himself” philosophy dulled consciousness and warped clear thinking. The American culture wars took on a violent complexion. This is where we were at as we began 2020. Frankly, I do not want to go back to the way things were!
The way forward, must not be the way back to that. Of course, we want peace and prosperity. We want to be able to move freely, see family and friends, eat at our favorite restaurants, gather for celebrations, and be about our merry way. The truth is, though, this unwanted pause has caused us to confront some realities we were often too busy to acknowledge as a community. As human beings we are fragile. We need community to collectively engage in order to move mountains or overcome an epidemic.
Our fragility as an island community was exposed to us when our positivity rate went from under five to tens then hundreds overnight. Just when we thought it could never end - hospitalizations and the death toll skyrocketed and whole neighborhoods saw an astronomical rise in infection rates - we began to see glimmers of hope. The call to action was sounded. Collectively we responded and within months we have tackled what seemed impossible. We still have a way to go, but we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel
Soon, schools will reopen. As a community we need to recognize that almost all students will have suffered major losses in their academic journey. Our old ways of teaching and learning have given rise to emergency measures to stem the losses so that our students don’t suffer irreparable damage. This does not mean that all will be well when classrooms become functional. It won’t, especially if we do not address the challenges that were felt like an undercurrent but have now reached tidal wave proportions.
We can stem this seemingly impossible tsunami if we create viable partnerships between home – school – and community. We have learned so many lessons in the past 10 months about how children learn, what kind of support they need from family, what works and doesn’t and how we cannot depend on the “traditional classroom” to do all the work of teaching. We have leveraged technology and faced the hard fact that so many of our students are literally off the grid. Going back to the way things were will only serve to deepen the crisis. Let’s make 2021 a year of forward thinking and action, a year of healing and solution building. It would be a crying shame to ignore what we know needs fixing. Together we can figure this out.