Once upon a time we were foolish enough to hold certain beliefs. But behold! Now we are enlightened! Thankfully, our silly misconceptions have yielded to what we all now regard as “conventional wisdom.” Aren’t we fortunate that we possess the truth!
Hold on a minute. Sometimes the conventional wisdom stands the test of time and rigorous scientific research. In other cases, it proves to be nothing more than a flaky fad.
The sun revolves around the earth people believed for centuries until we learned that the opposite was really the case. Only at the time of Copernicus, five centuries ago, were we finally convinced otherwise. So, the geocentric universe that had been regarded as conventional wisdom for most of human history was radically altered. Now we have a different understanding and one that seems enduring enough.
One long-standing bit of conventional wisdom was that much of our behavior was determined by the balance of the four humors that were part of the human body. Too much of one could make a person phlegmatic, or another would make one choleric or hot-headed.
Then there are other examples. A few centuries ago, Jesuits in the Philippines (and in other parts of the world) were forbidden to eat chocolate since it was thought to be an aphrodisiac – clearly a danger to men who were expected to keep their sexual urges under control. That belief may have passed, but some today believe the same thing about figs.
What about the common belief that hysteria was a disorder that women experienced because of a problem with the uterus. The recommended treatment for the problem was a pelvic massage administered by a medical practitioner. We’ve come a long way since then, haven’t we; today an inadvertent touch by a doctor could be grounds for loss of a medical license and serious jail time.
Then there was the short-lived conventional belief, in the early 19th century, that a tobacco smoke enema was the best treatment for certain stomach disorders. Needless to say, that has been deleted from the medical handbook today, when even a puff of smoke in the face is practically a misdemeanor.
Not so very long ago, electric shock treatment was offered to persons suffering from prolonged depression. (It happened to a Jesuit novice director I knew who had to deal with bouts of depression). For more severe mental illness, individuals might have to undergo lobotomy: severing of parts of the cortex of the brain. (Think of the treatment given to Jack Nicholson in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”) Both of those treatments are discounted these days.
When I was growing up, physical punishment of children was considered a parental obligation: “Spare the rod; spoil the child” was the axiom at the time. Now it is a criminal offense.
Punishment of misbehaving adults, on the other hand, should be severe. We don’t amputate hands as a punishment for theft any longer, or even put offenders in the stocks. But we have come to believe that prison terms should be long and mandatory, as we can deduce from the minimum sentence requirements of the law.
Apparently, we can expect children to be sorry for what they have done after a half-hour “time out,” but we can’t muster much hope that an adult will do the same over the course of a 20-year prison sentence. Remember that it took Raskolnikov, Dostoevsky’s hero in "Crime and Punishment," less than his 11-year prison term to repent of the cold-blooded murder he committed. Today, however, it’s hard to decide which is more unbelievable: a mere 11-year sentence for first-degree murder, or full repentance for his crime while serving the sentence. So goes the change in conventional wisdom from one century to the next.
Conventional wisdom, as I am suggesting here, is not always wisdom. Some of the beliefs and practices of the past might have been devoutly regarded as such, but today we would regard them as ridiculous. As the world changes, so does what we call conventional wisdom. I’m not suggesting that you should become a “flat-earther.” Just don’t be afraid to push back.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.