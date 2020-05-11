Six months ago, I wrote about my friend Tina Sotelo who had been living with a rare autoimmune disease — scleroderma — for 15 years. Tina was in the process of going home to the Philippines, knowing it would likely be her last move.
We talked about that — she said she thought her time was near, but she knew it was nothing if God were to grant her one more day, one more month, or two more years so she could see her boys finish college.
“I’m ready for Jesus,” she said with an impish glint in her eyes and a smile beneath her face mask, “but he’s not yet ready for me.”
Three weeks ago, Jesus was ready.
Early in the morning, the messages — and the prayers — started flying. Tina was in ICU and things did not look good from an earthly perspective. But by the end of the day, things were looking glorious from a heavenly perspective. Tina was home — healed for eternity, safe in the arms of her savior.
And then the messages changed to remembering Tina and her quiet and unwavering faith in the face of suffering, and her love for her family and friends. She was a confidante, counselor and consoler to many. Her acceptance of her pain coupled with her unwavering faith in God spoke to all who knew her.
I was not as close to Tina as others were. In the time I knew her, we spoke very little. But we had a mutual appreciation for one another and for the way we were living the lives that God had entrusted to us.
Tina knew more suffering than any other person I have known. She showed me how constant pain purifies a person. She, like her savior, learned obedience through the things she suffered. While she managed her earthly life the best she could under the circumstances, her focus was always on God. She took life one day at a time with him.
As I have thought about Tina these last three weeks, a Bible verse keeps coming to mind.
In Hebrews, chapter 11, we learn of people of God who showed great faith through trials. After detailing the lives of well-known saints of God, the writer quickly summarizes the lives of many others who suffered or died in faith of the promises of God.
Of these, the writer says, “the world was not worthy.”
Tina, we were not worthy of you.
But oh, we were so blessed.