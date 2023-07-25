Four letters that bring fear, dread, and sometimes a need to visit the restroom. You wince as the word leaves the lips of your boss, and instantly the small hairs on your arms and the back of your neck stand on end. You were having a good day, and now all you want to do is flee the workplace, speed home, crawl into bed and get into the fetal position. Hello darkness, my old friend.
What word has this power?
Goal. I apologize if you’re reading this over breakfast. We have a love-hate relationship with goals. We love the thought that we can achieve wonderful and productive things, and we hate the idea of accountability, and maybe putting in a ton of effort that yields lackluster results.
We’ve been down this road before. Lots of excitement and visions of massive success at the start, then poor or nonexistent follow-up, and issues that don’t get solved, and you fall short of the desired mark. That initial excitement morphs into disappointment. Why do we kid ourselves that this time will be different?
Most people think that deciding on a goal and committing to it is the whole enchilada. Not even close. There are four fundamental parts to setting and getting a goal: deciding what you want, committing to go after it, making the plan and taking action. Every step is important and has its own challenges.
Deciding
If you don’t get this right, the rest is an exercise in futility. Example: You work for ABC Company, and your manager announces that the goal for the coming year is to increase sales by 20%.
ABC is a mature company, in business for 30 years, and without a major upgrade to its line of products and services, a 20% boost seems unrealistic. Yet, when she calls for a show of support in who thinks the team can do it, your hand goes up.
Hopefully, you’ll have a group of truly engaged workers who have the courage and mindset to challenge beliefs and assumptions, which will help to define and refine the goal.
Your gung-ho types will be turned on by your final version of the goal and buy in right away, which gets you going. However, if the first reaction from the majority of the team is that the goal is unreachable, you immediately have an uphill battle on your hands.
Committing
In most cases, this is the easiest step. Few employees will offer much resistance, if any. It’s not that they are strongly in favor of the goal, it’s often a simple lack of engagement. Whatever the others decide, that’s fine.
The Gallup organization’s annual study on the workplace generally shows that only 30% of workers are actively engaged, while the other 70% more or less just go along for the ride.
Making the plan
One reason that planners often make the big bucks is they have the capacity to set up the battlefield and allow for contingencies – the alternate strategies and tactics for when Plan A doesn’t work.
What are we going to do, how will we do those things, and when? A solid plan builds confidence in the team that the goal is achievable and, more important, that the people guiding the ship can navigate through obstacles and lead them to ultimate victory.
Taking action
When the plan is finalized, you set the launch date and go. This is not the time to wonder if the goal was thrown together without adequate thought, or if the plan is poorly designed. All that has to be done in the previous steps. If you toss indecision into the mix now, you’ll likely sacrifice much of the momentum and positive vibe you’ve worked hard to build.
Secret sauce: Micro goals
Breaking large goals down into increasingly smaller components, making marginal gains in every area imaginable and helping workers to get unstuck, is what micro goals are about. The British cycling team, woefully unsuccessful in international competition for decades, adopted the strategy and set out to make 1% improvements (per day/week/month, etc.) in everything they could.
Did it work? During the 10-year span from 2007 to 2017, British cyclists won 178 world championships and 66 Olympic or Paralympic gold medals and captured five Tour de France victories in what is widely regarded as the most successful run in cycling history.
Cut this article out of the paper and bring it to your next goals meeting. Get comments from participants on how your process matches up to it, and perhaps where you can improve. Then, make good things happen.
