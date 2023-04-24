The year is 2050. I crack open my eyes to see a hologram hovering over my nightstand greeting me with the morning news on Guam.
Supertyphoon Ysa, a category five with gusts over 155 miles per hour, is expected to hit in two days. Families are storing up water and ignoring the rationing quotas set by GWA due to the drought. Tap water is faintly salty, a result of the poor aquifer recharge due to changing weather patterns. Extreme drought and grass fires have blackened whole hillsides and, in between, we keep having these large flooding events that wash the mud into the bays.
This storm will be hardest on the coast – even though much of the development has pulled back farther into the island due to the 3.5-foot sea level rise. Hågat, Hagåtña and Malesso' have been the hardest hit, with low-lying areas submerged. Buildings have largely moved into Sinajana, Agana Heights and Barrigada to avoid the frequent flooding. The bleached coral reefs, now dead, are crumbling and not able to stop the storm surges like they did for past storms, leaving the coastline eroded.
A project to complete the brand-new raised Route 1 is still lagging. Sea level rise had made portions of the original Marine Corps Drive so prone to flooding that large sections had to be replaced. I remember when low tide meant that Hagåtña Bay was practically dry – now the tides often rise over 6 feet. Much of Hagåtña and Hågat are turning into wetlands and several coastal buildings, such as Turé Cafe and Downtown King B, are sitting abandoned. The Port has received some much-needed federal funding, but is still struggling to find the $3 billion needed to rebuild the docks, which are now swamped. The inundated port is still a lifeline, especially with our ocean fishing stocks being so depleted and the scarcity of water making agricultural production too expensive.
I check my air conditioner. Now, everyone has to take extra care when the temperature passes 92, which it regularly does. With the warming seas, the humidity is frequently over 85% and that combination produces a wet bulb temperature over 88 degrees, which is potentially deadly to humans. Everyone watches their children and doesn’t let them play outside for very long. The good news is that the power bills are still manageable, now that GPA is at 85% solar power. Let’s just hope those panels withstand the winds from this storm.
I also make sure the windows are closed tight so that mosquitoes won’t get into the house, as dengue and malaria rates have risen considerably. We saw the first case of flesh-eating bacteria emerge – likely off a ship from Hawaii. The warm moisture is bringing in more unwanted organisms. But there is a silver lining – whale sightings have increased off the coast of Guam.
While tourism has tapered off over the decades due to uncomfortably hot weather and degraded coral reefs and ocean habitats, Guam still has some of the cleanest air in the world. Asian cities are choking from the permanent clouds of smog, causing many to have to wear masks most days. Guam is a welcome relief with our trade winds blowing warm, but relatively clear, air over us.
Technology is a bright spot, bringing better telehealth support to the new medical campus, which recently underwent major renovations. Cures for most types of cancer have been developed in the past 10 years, and getting treatment from a worldwide specialist is now easy, as diagnosis can be done virtually in special 3D imaging rooms that connect Guam to the world.
Self-driving electric vehicles are still a novelty – locals still don’t trust them. But almost everyone has electric or hybrid cars, and Koko Rail, the mass transit system which connects Yigo to the center of the island, is a popular and affordable choice for locals. Recycling is also a big part of life now – refilleries are set up in all the major stores to reduce the strain on the new landfill.
Up north, following the great 12-year naval competition between the U.S. and China, things have finally settled. Guam was spared a direct missile hit, but our value as a logistics base brought a flurry of new military construction. Now, reconfigured airstrips at Andersen are being used to launch repair missions for the thousands of satellites that float overhead. On a dark night, it’s hard to distinguish the actual stars from these glittering human-made specs, that is, until you notice them move. Sometimes a special flight will take off to resupply the new base camp on the moon, where NASA is working on plans to send a spaceship to Mars. In fact, UOG just graduated a new class that will be competing for a seat on that flight.
That’s one take on the future. What do you think will happen?
Ginger Cruz is CEO of Mantid International. She formerly held positions at KUAM and the Office of the Governor in the '90s. Cruz is the former deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She holds a master's in public policy from Johns Hopkins SAIS and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.