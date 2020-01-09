In the United States, about 10% of men are left-handed and about 5% of women are left-handed. About 40% of lawyers are left-handed. Statistics can be a lot of fun to discuss and I think that opinion polls are popular on Guam for that reason. On Guam, people love to talk about political polls and policy research.
Charles Darwin used islands to help him form his views on evolution. In many ways, our island environment has provided very good opportunities to research how public opinion and policy support work. For example, the most effective sampling methods are specific for Guam. Sampling allows for a small portion of the community to be asked questions. In the US mainland, sampling often requires 500-1,000 people to be valid. On Guam, a well-drawn sample of 150 can be just as effective as a U.S. mainland sample of 1,000. This has been shown over and over again by sampling 900 people and splitting them into six distinct groups of 150. By comparing these smaller groups, it is easy to see how accurate the results are.
In 1998, I began experimenting with small groups of 100 for the governor's race. Since the race was lopsided with three Democrats and a single Republican candidate at the primary, it was a great opportunity to look at these points. After the primary, I did regular polling and found that there was an odd undecided group.
In 2002, a marketing colleague and I discussed this small sample issue. We compared our results and both speculated on why small samples work so well. It could be that on an island, opinions can be more uniform than in other places. The range of topics people discuss may be more limited, so this also likely pushes opinions toward a center point. I will discuss polling more next week.
In the past week, the governor’s office announced a number of ways to address crime. Since Guam is an island, we can more readily regulate alcohol. But I would prefer a social policy approach rather than using the criminal justice system on some of these ideas. We should more strictly regulate adults who give alcohol to young people. For example, Guam should require every resident adult who wants to buy or consume alcohol to show a Guam identification. Tourists can show their passports and the military can show their IDs. For people who have violated our laws or rules, we should put a “No Alcohol” warning on their identification card. Persons convicted of alcohol-related crimes should be prohibited from purchasing or consuming alcohol.
It is very easy to spot drunken drivers on the roads. Over the last 20-odd years, I have shown my students how to see and track drunk drivers at three major intersections on Guam. It is very simple once one knows what to look for. But using the criminal justice system to spot and stop 200 drivers a day is not efficient. There are much better social ways to deal with this problem.