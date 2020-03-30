The topics I discuss come from the big and small events in the world and in my house. I have been watching the coronavirus story for months and, honestly, I just wish it would all go away — the virus and the media hype.
I’ve decided that we will never come to the truth in the midst of the pandemic. “The truth will out,” as my 92-year-old mother-in-law says, but it won’t be clear for months or years. And it won’t be clear until we can find some honest researchers who are not funded by special interests to do the work.
In time, we may learn the real origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In time, we may learn how to prevent future pandemics.
But in the meantime, here we are.
Stuck at home.
With the kids.
Stores closed.
Church services suspended.
Afraid that the next person who breathes near us or the next door handle we touch will send us to our graves.
I’m not trying to downplay the threat here — I’ve got my mask and my hands are red and sore from so much soap and water — but I would like to mitigate the panic. I do understand the fear, and I grieve any deaths from this virus, but we can be thankful that most who contract it will recover.
And life is still good in the midst of it all.
You are stuck at home with the kids. Great! Now there is time to teach them chores, to play with them, to get to know them. Don’t get bogged down in too much schoolwork, especially for young children. (Do some reading and math, then go outside to look for bugs.)
This is also a time to sit down at dinner together. You don’t have to run to this practice or that event, so you don’t need to eat on the run.
You can’t shop much. Yes! That means you can’t spend as much. That’s a good thing.
You can’t go to church. But Guam’s churches are still coming to you. Several have online services and many are still open and ready to help. And God is always there — this is a good time get to know Him. Open a Bible.
“In everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus (1 Thessalonians 5:18).”
We can be thankful for this trial.
Even before it’s over.