David Sandquist was the president of my high school senior class. After a long struggle with health challenges, he recently passed away. One of my classmates shared the sad news in Facebook. I’m saddened by his passing. Even though we were not close friends, and we did not engage in any meaningful way during our professional journey after high school, I do remember how he touched my life for the better.
It happened in our high school biology course. He was doing excellent work. I was lost. Since I came from a book-poor home and my parents did not have social capital, my grades reflected my lack of middle-class ways of knowing. Dave Sandquist was an outstanding athlete who was very popular and earned excellent grades. He was tall, white and good looking - the ideal type. I was a racially mixed, poor kid from the hood. I was moved ahead in New York City public schools from grade to grade without learning the basics. I even received excellent grades in math, English and science. This got me into a Christian college-prep boarding school with my mentor’s assistance. In truth, I was in way above my head.
Mr. Hallock, our science teacher was fond of encouraging his students in our coed classes to “get your money's worth.” “Study, pay attention, show up to class and don’t procrastinate,” is what he meant. Even though I did those things, my grades in his class hit rock bottom. I kept getting Fs and Ds on his quizzes. I was not going to pass and my teacher new it. That would mean not graduating. That’s when Mr. Hallock looked straight at David and said to him “Please show Sam how to prepare for my quizzes.” Dave understood his mission. I was about to learn how to study.
We stepped out of the classroom. Dave told me to focus on the title of the assigned chapter in our textbook. He had me read the opening paragraph aloud. Next, he told me to remember the bold headings of each section in the chapter. Lastly, he instructed me to read the concluding paragraph of the chapter and remember the points being made. “That’s all?” I asked, perplexed at the simplicity of his guidance. He added, “Study the whole chapter but don’t forget these tips.”
I thanked him and was eager to apply Dave’s formula for success. The whole tutorial took about 20 minutes. We walked back into the classroom. Dave nodded to Mr. Hallock, who smiled back and continued his lecture. Mission accomplished. I did as instructed and never failed a quiz in that class again. Dave taught me to study the book while reading the teacher! I also learned the value of strategic partnering among peers, firsthand. David Sandquist did not relate to me as a student at risk, but rather as a peer with untapped potential. I began to do well in all my classes because Mr. Hallock noticed that I was failing and interceded by partnering me up with Dave for a short tutorial that helped me to turn failure into success.
A caring teacher, an outstanding student who practiced servant leadership and a student who lacked skills but who was eager to learn and hungry to matter, added value to each other’s mission. Strategic partnering of students are opportunities just waiting to be embraced and fostered.
We both graduated and went our separate ways. Dave went on to Loma Linda School of Medicine and established a successful dental practice in Las Vegas. He served two years in the United States Air Force. His son, also a doctor, is following in his father’s footsteps. I went on to earn two graduate degrees from Harvard University. I became a professor of sociology and with Dr. Laura Souder, established a successful diversity consulting firm.
Many years later, I was asked to lecture and conduct workshops at Loma Linda University, where I shared strategies with the faculty and staff on how to grow skill sets for educating students from book-poor homes to excel and graduate. Who would have thought?
There is a lesson in every memory. Rest in peace Dave, you made a difference in the way I learned to study, which redirected my academic trajectory.