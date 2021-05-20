Right out of five-day quarantine in Saipan, I go to my favorite place, The Godfather’s Bar for pizza. I say hi to Scott the ever-present owner and as usual, he gives me this 'Who are you?' look. I sit down, order pizza and the music is great. After a few minutes, the band starts playing a really good disco medley. I really like it so I turn and see a bunch of 60-somethings dancing – with masks no doubt. I realize that these are my people. Forty five years ago disco was king and these folks were 18. I was 18 once, too. Nearly all of my young students start with me at 18 They are like my family. My teaching assistant, Kehani was a small child when her mom, Annie, was in my classes back in the 1990s. Kehani is also setting the example for her 2-year-old son, Kohen.
I am in Saipan this week to represent the University of Guam since we extended our Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice to the Northern Mariana Islands. We have a wonderful model “3+1” partnership with the Northern Marianas College. I first came to the CNMI for research on a legal case in 1997. Justice Joaquin Arriola asked me on jury advice here. To be frank, I can think of no stronger advocate for the CNMI than Justice Arriola. He has a wonderful community spirit. Also, Justice Arriola shares the CHamoru language with everyone he can. He constantly reminded me of the richness and culture of this region through the language. I learned so much from him as a young professor on Guam. It was an honor to work with him.
Here in Saipan I reflect on how similar our communities are. We are so close but in some ways so very far apart. I hope we can improve this. All young people on Guam should live on Saipan, Tinian or Rota for six months in high school. The same goes for having CNMI students live on Guam. There is so much we can learn from each other!
I have input for the Guam and CNMI judiciaries. There is a simple model to start a joint law school for Guam and the CNMI. There is a way to do it, but no one seems to have the courage to do it. I would love to give a talk on this concept. We can use existing low-cost models and try the idea as a pilot. We have to dream it to do it!
Finally, my good friend Fred Radewagen told me about how American Samoa wanted to freely associate with Hawaii back in the 1960s. Maybe our governors can freely associate Guam and the CNMI for health, judicial and education purposes? We can do a lot to cooperate and enhance our communities. But we have to talk and work together. We also need to have a vision for future directions. We can do a lot by working together.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.