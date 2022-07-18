I have a solution for the security problem at the Department of Corrections.
Don’t build a new prison.
All you need to do is change the punishment: Sentence them all to MOTHERHOOD.
Because there is no escaping motherhood.
Don’t get me wrong. Being a mom is my destiny and calling. But every now and then, I just need to get away.
As a mother of three children with disabilities, I am on 25/7. At least it feels that way. Resting when they are awake produces guilt; resting when they are asleep is optional.
I had a brief respite in 2020, when I went to the States for the last grandbaby boom. I took Deborah, so we could try yet another PANS specialist, so it was not a vacation.
Going from grandkid to grandkid, I was always one state ahead of COVID craziness. I slipped back into Guam just missing quarantine because Wisconsin had not yet been declared “high risk.”
Since then, I’ve been ON. I’ve contended with Zoom school, buried a horse, waved good-bye to my youngest son and youngest daughter, renovated three bathrooms, spent two stints in GMH with one of my fosters, broken my leg, supported grown children through various crises, and become eligible for Medicare.
After all of that, it was time for a break.
But how can a mother escape?
I started planning the getaway in June. I wouldn’t go far — just to a jungle hideout on the next ridge. I made reservations with my hostess. To do that, I had to reschedule at least one appointment for a kid.
Early in the week, my co-conspirator texted to say there was a potential problem in the lair, but she would work on it.
I moved forward on faith. I made arrangements for the kids. I annotated their medications and supplements. I went shopping, so Mike would have all the essentials.
I gave the kids a day’s notice, so they would have time to think about it.
BJ didn’t need to think.
“I’ll miss you,” he said.
Finally, the day came. I’m not sure how I managed it, but I was out the door at my target time.
And then — 43 hours of quietude.
I napped and read and thought and wrote.
And I prayed for many, especially for the children.
Because even when I’m not with them, they are still with me.
They’re in my heart.
And there’s no escape.