Dr. Albert Schweitzer, a pastor, doctor, surgeon and scholar and 1952 Nobel laureate, when being interviewed in London, was asked by a reporter, “Doctor, what’s wrong with mankind today?”
The great doctor was silent a moment and then he said, “They simply don’t think, they don’t think.”
After seeing the recent results of our local senatorial elections coupled with what is happening in the U.S. presidential election and the way we have handled the pandemic here on Guam, the good doctor could have easily been looking well into the future when he made that statement.
Speaking of the local senatorial elections, I continue to find it extremely puzzling why people vote senators back into office when those same senators have failed to deliver what they have promised, or, more importantly, what is really needed to continually improve and move our community and island forward.
These same senators have also failed so miserably, going silent in the face of a pandemic for nearly two full weeks back in March, never finding the courage and responsibility to challenge and openly discuss repeated gubernatorial dictates.
While, at the same time, not aggressively and appropriately addressing public health, public safety, education and the failing economy brought on by unnecessary administrative dictates.
Then you look at what is happening in the U.S. mainland communities and the literal battles in the streets and senseless destruction of innocent businesses by rioters who belong in prison for their actions.
And add to this our elected officials who are willing to punish individual citizens and businesspeople with terribly restrictive pandemic rules while at the same time allowing others to range freely in larger groups.
Add to this the fact that nine months into this pandemic we learned from the head of the governor’s medical group that the Department of Public Health and Social Service is running five days behind on notifying people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Any thinking person must ask themselves - Why?
They have changed leadership positions at DPHSS multiple times but have yet to find someone who can actually take the reins of power there and lead this community’s primary health organization and this community into a safer position.
Under the governor's $10,000 death benefits for COVID-19-related fatalities, to date the government has accumulated some $840,000 in debt to be paid to those families.
Yet, for some unknown reason we cannot afford to hire competent leadership at DPHSS and enough staff who can ensure that those who have tested positive for the virus can be notified immediately, quarantined and cared for.
In doing so, the administration would be protecting their families and friends from becoming exposed and thereby spreading the virus further throughout our community.
Where are the priorities that are needed to truly protect the health and safety of our people and our island? They certainly do not exist in Adelup!
And as Dr. Albert Schweitzer said so many years ago when asked what the greatest problem facing mankind was, “They don’t think, they simply don’t think." Esta
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.