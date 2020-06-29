I'm going to blame the following partly on being physically tired and mentally drained after our successful food distribution in Yigo and Talofofo recently. It is discerning that I had to describe our distribution as successful in that it was an unfortunate necessity. Before I go on, be forewarned, I might embarrass and anger some of you – and if I do, so be it!
We started our distribution 15 minutes earlier than anticipated because of concerns of the number of cars already lined up to receive the commodities. The first vehicle in line was driven by Elly, a middle-aged Filipino-Guamanian who got to the site at 2:30 that morning. Elly feared that if he didn't get there early enough, he would not have been able to receive food as he had already been turned away in other prior distributions because supplies ran out. Elly was employed at a major hotel as a maintenance worker prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and was laid off from the only job he had. Elly received his last paycheck on March 20. Other than a federal stimulus check, he has had no source of income to provide for his family. His words to me before he departed with his bag of food were, "Thank you and I continue to pray that things will get better."
I had positioned myself between the two lines of continuous flowing vehicles to manage the traffic flow, and from my vantage point, I saw Elly's pain in almost every car that passed. There were fathers who were maintenance workers, sons who were stock boys, daughters who were waitresses, mothers who were front desk clerks, college graduates who were administrative workers, and recent high school graduates who now have to fend for themselves. It wasn't too long before feelings of anger and disappointment consumed me. "It's been over three months since many of these people received a paycheck. Why is it taking this long?"
I looked at the faces of the individuals who had come out to help with the distribution and began to notice that while they were doing a good thing, their expressions were being molded by words of suffering and the pleas for more help they were hearing from recipients. I recalled that before we started, there was eagerness and excitement to put food in the hands of people who needed it. Quickly, it turned to concern for the continued welfare of the recipients and worry that we may not have enough for everyone who needed the commodities we were distributing.
This weighed on me even more.
When nearly $300 million in pandemic assistance money has been sitting in a bank account that should have been disbursed weeks ago, there's no wonder why there was a line of cars almost 2 miles long, with community members waiting for their turn to receive a bag of much-needed food. We've heard all the excuses for why the money hasn't been released – the lack of an accepted system, glitches in the program, wanting to abide by the no-gathering order, waiting on process approvals, the uncertainty of necessary authorizations and incomplete information on applications. For the thousands like Elly, all it means is that it's been over 90 days since the government ordered them to leave their jobs and go home. And in these days as they continue to struggle to feed their hunger, pay their bills and keep their faith, the people they're relying on for help don't see the urgency in the situation because THEY'RE STILL GETTING PAID.
It is hard to try to make ends meet when you have to do it without a steady source of income. It's even harder when you don't know when you're going to work for a living again.
Some individuals were fortunate enough that they had some money tucked away. Whether it was in a savings account, an investment portfolio, some cash value in a life insurance policy or a coffee can that had been hidden under the bed, and after spending that last paycheck they received right before they were told that they were laid off or furloughed, they dipped into that remaining money they had and prayed that there would be relief soon. As days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, they scrounged, they shared, they asked, they begged and they continued to pray. All the while, the leaders who told them that aid and assistance would soon be coming were still getting paid!
A message for the people in charge
This writing isn't targeted at the rank-and-file government workers who were also told to go home but still got their pay. They only followed what they were ordered to do. This is for the leaders who waited to react, who failed to see the urgency in the growing situation, who seemed more focused on how much overtime they could earn, who didn't realize the confusion and fear they were perpetuating in their ever-changing releases, who aren't concerned about the tax burden they continue to place on businesses even though they ordered businesses to close down, and who find it more important to debate about riptide current signs and hiking guides as opposed to disaster mitigation and economic recovery. This is for the officials who are still getting paid!
Please don't let Elly go hungry another day.
Frank Blas Jr. is a former senator and adjunct professor, and president of Frank Blas and Associates. For more information, visit Islandlifeopportunities.com or email islandlife.opportunity@gmail.com.