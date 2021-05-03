Twenty-five years ago yesterday, I became a weekly columnist for the Aberdeen American News in South Dakota.
My column, “In the Middle,” filled the space left when Erma Bombeck died. That first column was a tribute to Mrs. Bombeck, my favorite mother-columnist.
For the next three years, I wrote about the joys, stresses and foibles of family life. My subjects were my seven children, who were 0 to 12 when I started.
My readers joined me mid-way through my pregnancy with “Gus,” and watched as my oldest, Max, entered adolescence. They celebrated my in-laws' 50th anniversary with us. And when I announced we were moving to Guam, they staged a “Honk for Helen” event to encourage the paper to keep my column after I moved. (It failed, but it was humbling to see the support.)
After a few months of getting settled, I started writing on Guam.
Some of you have followed me for almost 22 years through the births of two children — one with Down syndrome — and through that one’s sometimes happy, sometimes awful, journey. You’ve been with me through typhoons, surgeries, heartaches, celebrations, an emptying nest and foster care.
You’ve walked with me as I’ve walked with the people of our island — the poor, the homeless, the sick, the dying, the disabled and the disorganized. We’ve celebrated the lives of some of the island’s finest people whom I’ve particularly appreciated.
You’ve tolerated my musings, rants, insights and opinions.
And for all of that, I am deeply grateful.
Writing a weekly column seems like an easy thing, but I struggle. I write what I live, and often I am pulled in so many directions I find it hard to think. As I am writing this, I’m also helping my special students with math.
Sometimes I fight to find a topic. Other times my topics are so controversial I fight with editors. But I remain committed to the fight.
As I thought about the last quarter-century, I thought about how things have changed.
In 25 years, the language has been degraded. The media have gone from reporting the news to making the news and reporting the narrative.
In our house, I’ve gone from 38 and brunette to 63 and gray; from 6.4 kids to 9 + 2 kids; from grandchildren being a distant thought to being the grandmother of 10.
So much life has passed through my fingers and into print.
Thanks for sharing it with me.