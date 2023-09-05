Back in the early 1960s, President John Kennedy decided to take a bold step forward. In the face of United Nations criticism of his country’s “go slow” policy in the Trust Territory, as Micronesia was then called, he decided to ramp up the U.S. budget to Micronesia.
Why not?
A more generous annual allotment would allow the islands to build the schools and dispensaries they so badly needed, and increase teacher salaries in the process. Then, too, a touch of generosity to its own dependency could help America in its battle to win the hearts and minds of the Third World during that heated stage of the Cold War with USSR.
So, Washington’s annual budget to the Trust Territory was doubled, doubled again, and finally increased tenfold. The schools and village clinics were built, while thousands of new employees added to the government payroll. Voilà! The deed was done.
But the story doesn’t end there.
The consequences of the sharp budget increase continued to spin off. Those new employees could now feed themselves and their wives and children, so the social ties that bound them to their extended family weakened even as their own authority grew. Those other lineage members who once helped them run their family now seemed to back off.
Meanwhile, the years of schooling expanded, so children were gone from their home longer than before. A sense of personal independence grew.
New problems
As all this happened, a slew of new problems appeared – suicide and juvenile delinquency among them. The islands had those schools and dispensaries, but there were lots of unanticipated side effects, some very troublesome.
Or, let’s look at another part of the world just a few years earlier. Not long after World War II, the U.S., its economy operating at full force, decided to develop its national infrastructure. President Eisenhower was quick to start work on a new interstate highway system that made travel by road far easier than ever before.
The new highway system, just as the economy was expanding, offered families increased mobility in their search for interesting work and good-paying jobs. But, of course, that meant that many lived at a distance from where they were raised, and so it was harder for them to get back for the large family gatherings that had once been such a regular feature of their life when they were growing up.
Then, too, the architectural pattern for the new postwar housing was changing. The standard homes with the raised front porch where people could sit in the evening had gone out of fashion.
The ordinary suburban communities like Levittown now featured homes with picket fences and large backyards. Construction patterns had been reversed. Now the family was to recreate in their own backyard as they grilled steaks or hamburgers for themselves.
No longer did families sit on their front porch, chatting with passersby or neighbors, always with eyes on the street. Privacy had become a bigger value than ever before. No surprise that the street eventually came to be known as dangerous, while the neighborhood could no longer police itself as it once did.
Social revolution
In both cases, the budget increase in Micronesia and the road development and housing changes in the U.S., something of a social revolution took place. The world of people at that time, with the new opportunities it offered, seemed to expand far beyond what it had ever been.
At the same time, though, people were stripped of much of the family and community support they had once enjoyed. So we might conclude that their world had grown larger in one respect even as it had shrunk in another.
What, then, can we take away from these stories? Let me personalize this by reminding my islander friends that you are not the only ones who have had to confront massive cultural change. I’ve lived through a bit of it myself, since cultural (or social) change is a recurring phenomenon nearly everywhere.
My own hope is that we can do much more than simply survive this kind of social change.
I would hope that we can anticipate it, even if we may not be able to predict it in full detail. Perhaps we can develop the survival skill of thinking big – that is, letting our eyes flit from the economic and technical goals of a proposed project to the impact that it might have on the more personal layers of our life.
How might this project change the other parts of our life that might have a bearing not on how we make our living but on how personally satisfying we find that life?