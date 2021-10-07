This week I am going to talk about the race for governor, but first I want to mention booster shots. Last Wednesday, I went to the university field house for my booster shot. The line at the time was about five minutes and I was in and out the door within 30 minutes total. In general, if your doctor advises you to get vaccinated or to get the booster, it is a really good idea. My wife, who is a frontline care provider, got her booster shot also last week. The only mild side effect I had was that I wanted to sleep in more two days later.
Every four years we have the election for governor. I study election cycles closely and there is a sort of pattern that emerges over time. In the next 13 months, quite a number of things will happen and most of them are set or predictable. As the incumbent, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has a sort of built-in home team advantage. Since the Legislature is also Democrat, we can expect that there will be synergy between the two.
As I have said in other races, I do not believe that primary elections are allowed for the Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands governor and delegate to Congress races. The federal laws that govern these elections require a general election followed by a runoff election if needed. In past years, Guam has experienced all sorts of very bad gaming dynamics related to the artificial primary elections. I encourage our leaders to take a close look at this point and take corrective action well before the elections next year. Otherwise, we could have post-primary litigation disrupt the elections.
The Organic Act states, “If no candidates receive a majority of the votes cast in any election, on the fourteenth day thereafter a runoff election shall be held between the candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor receiving the highest and second highest number of votes cast. ...” “... the Governor and Lieutenant Governor shall be elected every four years at the general election.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands plans well in advance for potential runoffs. The federal law for American Samoa and CNMI delegate elections allow primaries. In the 1998 primaries, Guam had three Democrat teams vying for governor and one Republican team. Almost 95% of voters voted Democrat in that election. In the end, then-Gov. Gutierrez faced off against former Gov. Ada in the general election. If a runoff method had been in place in 1998, the two dominant candidates still would have faced off, but no litigation would have likely resulted from the runoff.
In 2022, Gov. Leon Guerrero will likely face Congressman Michael San Nicolas and at least one other Republican candidate. All else equal, the best positioned Republican is likely former Gov. Eddie Calvo. It is still too early to tell.
Regardless, the 2022 elections will be quite dynamic and a lot of fun to watch. Because we don’t have seasons based on weather, election season is a welcome change.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.