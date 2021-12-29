Over the first half of my two-week Christmas break, I spent every day in the garden attending to chores that in years past would have been completed in the early spring. However, the shift in weather patterns has given southwest Michigan autumn-like days in the 40s and 50s. There has been no snow accumulation to speak of, and a lot of rain. The latter has proven of great assistance to me, as over the past year, I have been converting most of the lawn to areas for growing food and flowers, to create a haven for insects, birds and wildlife, and routines for physical and spiritual fulfillment.
I have been undoing the grass by what some call the “sheeting method,” or as the well-known English natural gardener Charles Dowding refers to it, “no-dig.” In either case, rather than removing turf the old-fashioned way by digging it up, the sheeting and no-dig methods involve layering cardboard under a thick layer of compost over the old lawn. This effectively eliminates the grass, but more importantly, preserves the soil ecosystem which then offers its benefit to your new planting surface that was once detrimental turf. And without chemicals.
Key to this process are time and moisture. My new beds won’t be ready for planting until May, which is fine because that’s when sowing usually starts in my USDA zone. And the bonanza of rainfall only adds to a quicker transformation of these areas. You might say that I have found a small benefit from climate change by this unseasonable weather. And it has me looking forward excitedly to the warmth of spring.
It is small mercy as I am not finding that the same hopeful enthusiasm in other sectors of the future and I’m wondering if you might feel the same way. The virus is here to stay, and it's safe to say even without expert testimony. This means that the divisions over safety protocols, the COVID-19 economy, schools and social activity will continue to boil over – they’ve been on a hard simmer for nearly two years now. American society has become numb to believing in positivity, it seems.
As I’ve been pondering why I feel little gusto for the future, I believe it can be boiled down to this: Americans do not trust their government. Kamala Harris said last week that one of the biggest challenges moving forward in 2022 is the state of our democracy, and I would agree. However, her position is that it risks violent sedition; but my position is that its bigger problem is that it’s become a monster. It doesn’t matter if you are on the left or right, neither party trusts in this system that favors the few over the masses. Call it economic apartheid.
Regarding apartheid with which we are most familiar, the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu famously declared in 1987, “We don’t want apartheid reformed – who wants a Frankenstein reformed? – we want apartheid destroyed.” How true his words ring as I write at this moment.
I believe that we are all exhausted by the unfulfilled promises of reform. In its place, we have received more laws that further confuse what was once the refined simplicity of American freedom. Term upon term of elected and appointed reformers haven’t fixed anything; rather the Leviathan grows unchecked, its dark shadow cast over a growing portion of Americans as the years pass.
Hence, no, Vice President Harris, the Jan. 6th Committee won’t fix our government; but absolutely, Archbishop Tutu, reform is the wrong answer.
To be clear, it’s not the incompetence of the bureaucracy that disappoints, it is the outright manipulation of the trust Americans have in the belief we are noble-hearted people. We have been duped to believe, for example, that innocents must die in order to topple Saddam Hussein for developing weapons of mass destruction, which we later found out was an outright fabrication. A similar story was spun over a 22-year obliteration of the Afghan way of life over a hunt for Osama Bin Laden. I don’t know about you, but I feel some guilt in these murderous exploits in the name of democracy and it only adds unnecessary self-loathing to an already dark outlook.
As I envision 2022, I can see only Ukrainian and Taiwanese children and the elderly suffering from the rationales the American Frankenstein will spin. And I also see the same for our own citizens.
I find myself, at this year’s end, thanking God for the pandemic bubble which is, quite frankly, the only safe space available these days. I am thankful for my little plot of land where I can cultivate life, be the protector of a few ducks, wild visitors and plants, and from where I can share the bounty of goodwill with my next-door neighbors. I pray I am but a minuscule part of a larger network of neighbors around our country giving each other kindness and certainty in a very uncertain new year.