Three questions. Are you someone who sees yourself as a leader or a potential leader, whether or not you have a fancy leader’s title? Are you growth-oriented? Are you coachable?
If you said “yes” to two of those, today’s column can benefit you (and others).
A little background
Most of my work with Guam Training is in three areas. I teach specific courses for skill-building. I also consult with corporate executives and business owners on how to effectively develop programs to grow their teams. The third part is coaching, promoting growth on the individual level, and helping people to achieve breakthroughs.
I’ve got three small assignments I’d like for you to accept. These activities, if pursued with dedication and energy, just might move the bar a bit for you.
Assignment #1 — Tie up loose ends
Most busy people have a list of things that never seem to get done. Some may relate to your job, while others are personal in nature. Some are likely half-completed, and others you haven’t started yet. You tell yourself, “I’ll get to them when I have time.”
These items reside on an ever-expanding to-do list. Weeks, maybe months from now, some of these loose ends will still be there. Most of us have a list like that.
Pick one thing
Assignment number one is to choose one unfinished or non-started item, and see it through to completion, before next Tuesday’s Work Zone article hits the newspaper.
It doesn’t have to be the biggest task on your list. Just choose one, spend a few minutes putting together an outline of what you need to do, and then get started. That’s your first assignment.
Why do this? Decisiveness, persistence, planning, follow through and self-evaluation are the leadership muscles this will exercise. You can’t effectively lead others until you learn how to lead yourself.
Assignment #2 — Coach someone
Coaching is a critical skill. If the managers in your organization aren’t actively coaching up their talent, it’s a lost opportunity. I’ve written two courses on coaching to take the mystery out of it. Every manager must be a coach.
Some realities of coaching:
• Everybody needs a coach. From the CEO to the newest hire, EVERYBODY can benefit from the attention and guidance a coach can bring.
• Coaching doesn’t have to be long and exhaustive. Sometimes, a short session or two is all it takes.
• If you can focus exclusively on the needs of another person, exhibit as much patience as the person you’re coaching requires, and follow a simple plan — you can be an effective coach.
Who needs a little help?
Is somebody struggling with a task that you breeze through every time? If you could have 15-30 minutes with them, twice between now and Tuesday, could your coaching make a difference for them? Would they welcome your help?
If all that applies, you can approach your coworker this way: “Hey, I remember when I was just getting started with (whatever task it is). If you’re interested, I’ve got a few ideas that might make things easier. What do you say?”
If he/she agrees, decide how much you can cover in the time you have, then separate the learning into easily digestible chunks. Your coaching subject can even take part in the planning.
Who benefits here? Everybody. Coaching helps you grow, as you help someone else. It promotes team-building and the belief that everyone has a contribution to make.
Assignment #3 — Listen better
Don’t be someone who hears, but doesn’t really listen. You’ve seen them. They listen only so that as soon as the other person takes a breath, they can unload a tidal wave of what they’re thinking. Don’t do that. Listen to understand and then, when appropriate, respond.
Over the next several days, focus on listening more intently. See if it improves your overall communication skills.
The best leaders are great listeners. They have to be. Effective listening is a key to emotional intelligence, which is a key to leadership growth and maximizing potential.
Go ahead, jump in! Then, feel free to send me an email to let me know how you did with these assignments.
Jerry Roberts