I came across an article that listed a number of ideas from some smart, successful people. I’m attracted by writing like that, and I usually find something I can use. Sometimes, the information is thought-provoking, and sometimes it’s just a bit different from the usual. When it touches all of those bases, I like to share it with you.
1. We need another list
Most of us have a daily to-do list, and that’s a problem, says Gary Keller, founder of Keller-Williams, the largest real estate company in the world. Keller believes what we really need is a success list.
“It’s easy to have 10 or 15 items on the to-do list, a lot of which don’t get done and end up being transferred to the next day. To-do lists tend to be long; success lists are short. One pulls you in all directions; the other aims you in a specific direction.” Keller said a to-do list is a disorganized directory and the success list is an organized directive. He said: “If a list isn’t built around success, then that’s not where it takes you. If your to-do list contains everything, then it’s probably taking you everywhere but where you really want to go.” If you add a success list to your day, ...
My advice is to look at it just before you go to sleep, and then get working on it before you get involved with your to-do list. The items on your success list represent your highest levels of focus and energy.
Unfortunately, most people approach this backwards. They handle all their to- dos, then deal with anything else in the remaining time they have, if any and if they’re not exhausted.
2. Have an opportunity mindset
James Clear, author of the bestselling book, "Atomic Habits," believes we need to stop telling ourselves we have to do things. Clear believes the message should be, “We get to do things.” We don’t have to go to work. We get to go to work. Due to the lockdowns that occurred in Guam and in our primary visitor markets, a lot of people no longer have the jobs they held prior to the pandemic. On the mainland, hundreds of thousands of workers are being laid off. I’m sure this lesson is not lost on most of them.
It works the same in other areas of life. Why don’t we say: “I get to wake up early,” ... ”I get to clean house,” ... ”I get to go to school,” ... ”I get to go grocery shopping,” ... ”I get to stand in line at DMV for hours, to get my kid his appointment for a written test for his license.” OK, that last one might be a hard sell, but you get the idea. It might be healthy and productive for us to reframe how we think about things.
3. Whine more
Billionaire business icon Mark Cuban says we all should be major whiners, like him. Cuban is a self-described huge whiner. He’ll tell you that’s exactly why he’s so successful.
I’ve only known of Cuban since he bought the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, and was part of the TV show, "Shark Tank." Cuban says he’s been whining his whole life.
Many years ago, when Cuban was sitting in attendance at a Mavericks game, he whined that there wasn’t enough energy or entertainment in the arena. He thought he could do a better job, so he decided to buy the team. Whining and change In his book, "How To Win At The Sport of Business," Cuban says, “What I don’t understand is why so many people think whining has a negative connotation. I don’t. Whining is the first step toward change. It’s the moment when you realize something is very wrong and that you have to take the initiative to do something about it.” According to Cuban, “People who don’t whine are punching bags.”
So, three ideas today. Gary Keller says to push aside the to-do list and add a success list. James Clear tells us that we should be glad for whatever is on our plate to do, because we don’t have to do it, we get to do it. Finally, Mark Cuban believes that we should whine more, because that’s the beginning of change.
Which of these can you get going with today, or will it be all three?
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.