Here is the grim reality. Only around 16-17% of the population of Guam today speaks fino’ CHamoru. According to the 2010 census, out of a population of 159,358, only 25,827 people reported to have spoken the language. Unfortunately, most of these speakers still alive today are over 65 years old. Even if there are more than 20,000 speakers, what should scare each one of us is that Guam is severely lacking in replacing new speakers.
In the language revitalization world, this is called intergenerational transmission.
One of the strongest ways to keep the language alive is simply for those who speak the language to pass it down to their children. This should be a smooth process. However, in 2022, the speed at which new speakers are produced is not keeping up with the rate of CHamoru speakers passing away. This puts the language in a dire state.
At the most lenient estimate, we have ten more years to truly save the language. Time is a resource depleting with each passing day.
Here is the grimmer reality: the language can fall asleep without a sound. There will be no state funeral for fino’ CHamoru. We may not know that our language has been taken by the night. To put it bluntly, the demise of our language will probably be a nonevent.
A language’s disappearance is tricky.
With bodies, we can see the difference between life and death. We know that the beeping sound of the flatline means a loved one has left us. Yet, with the CHamoru language, there will be no flatline. We will likely not know that the language has fallen asleep until it has. Therefore, we need to start ringing the alarm bells now.
We are at a time in Guam where the language is given some due respect. We see books at Bestseller, have CHamoru month every March, see signs written in the language, and have renamed villages. All these things are necessary and are important steps to protect the language.
Yet, the language can still fall asleep in the middle of all of this.
We may not be able to hear the language gasping for air because the sound of our celebration is deafening. Celebrating the language is not enough. We need to create new speakers and help those who want to learn so they can pass it on to the next generation.
Glimpses of bright light shine through. At P.C. Lujan Elementary School, one can be transferred to another world. One wing of that school is dedicated to Hurao Academy and the GDOE public immersion program. Here, one can see children learning math and science, playing games, arguing, and telling jokes in fino’ CHamoru.
My daughter is part of the first cohort of public school immersion education and the fact that this program exists is a testament to optimistic futures ahead. The government should ensure that immersion education is valued, provided with resources, and treated with utmost importance. DOE should work on extending this program into high school so that children can go through K-12 immersed in the language.
New speakers are blossoming here, and it is a thing of beauty.
I often give presentations about the state and future of the CHamoru language. At the end of the presentation, I always ask the audience to close their eyes and imagine two scenarios. Let’s try it out here.
Scenario No. 1: You are on the second floor of the Guam museum visiting an exhibit. In a dark, cold room you see a screen. The screen is showing an interview of the last generation of CHamoru speakers. You are holding the hand of your grandchild, who turns to you and says, “Wasn’t that the language we used to speak?”
Scenario No. 2: It is 2:45 p.m. and you get down to pick up your grandchild. You cannot find them in their classroom but find them playing in the playground with their classmates with each child speaking fino’ CHamoru.
We can have either of these futures. We decide which.
This is the inspiring part of this all. Ti atrassao. It is not too late. The actions we collectively take today can determine the fate of the language. But we must be serious about it and commit resources and time to doing this.
So, ask yourselves? Which future do you want? Do you want the language to be stored in a cold, dark room of the museum or do you want fino’ CHamoru to roll off the tongues of our children once again? Hågu la’mon or rather, Hita la’mon.
Wield the Higåm.
Carve new futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of Political Science, CHamoru Studies and Micronesian Studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.