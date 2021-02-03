The pre-publicity flyer read that a webinar series and digital magazine exploring indigenous perspectives, civic engagement and community responses to voting rights, political status and decolonization was presented by Humanities Guahan. The event aired this past Saturday, Jan. 30, and featured well-known local leader Robert A. Underwood.
I logged on to the presentation that also included my daughter, Selina Onedera Salas who convened the presentation as a designated community advocate and poet, a distinction that gives me pride knowing that she has taken quite a strident role in immersing herself in local issues and on the political status of the island.
Underwood has long been an involved community activist in political status and indigenous rights. He served as the island’s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 years as well as at the helm of the presidency of the University of Guam for just about the same number of years. Although I’ve worked with Underwood in the language movement of the CHamorus, I’ve never taken an active role in the voices and visions about the island’s political issues. I was around during those times of the movement that involved other local leaders such as Chris Perez Howard, Rosa Salas Palomo, Marilyn Manibusan, Hope A. Cristobal, Maria Constantino, Nerissa Underwood and the late Bernadita Camacho Dungca, Ron Rivera, Anthony A. Leon Guerrero, Ron Teehan, and I’m sure I’m missing many others but I knew they were stalwart individuals who helped organize and demonstrate on behalf of indigenous rights groups PARA-PADA and OPIR.
I forgot what PARA-PADA stood for but OPIR was the acronym of the Organization of People for Indigenous Rights. These were the groups that gave voice to the island’s quest for self-determination and that the plight of the CHamoru in an unincorporated territory of the United States was a decades-long subject that even I was not that well-educated in terms of its mission and purpose. Gaining citizenship status with the signing of the Organic Act by President Harry S. Truman formed the basis of continued pursuit of the island’s quest for a political status that has languished under the umbrella of the United States. It was supported in part by the United Nations as it was listed as one of about 17 non-self-governing colonized entities in the global spectrum.
Questions that were raised during the presentation centered on concerns that need to be addressed by the local leaders as well as those who are leading the island’s political determination. Underwood gave substantial background on what transpired in the days of the movement with his stirring historical accounts starting with the Treaty of Paris that ceded Guam to the United States after the Spanish-American War, the enlistment of men and women in the U. S. armed forces, the dark days of World War II and the Japanese invasion, the rebuilding of the island after its Liberation and of those years leading to and beyond the granting of the local residents with U. S. citizenship. Then, the influx of other ethnic influences and the evolution of what once was the description of the indigenous population of being CHamoru and eventual distinction that led to the political correctness of now being called Guamanians. Underwood also noted significant applications that spelled differences of Guam with the governance and impact of its neighboring Micronesian islands and the Northern Marianas when they were part of the former Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands under the United Nations rule. Further, stark differences continue even when the Federated States of Micronesia and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas gained new status in their own political destinies.
The webinar was an inaugural activity that will continue with future topics of interests detailing political processes that would be vital to the people of Guam. The island’s quest for self-determination, why indigenous CHamorus should care about their political status when it is addressed by local elected leaders, the United States government, the United Nations and others who have emerged as steering the island toward the possibility of determining its political future.
The event was made possible with funding support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in partnership with the Federation of State Humanities Council. The island should stay tuned to upcoming webinar series and digital magazine forums.
Editor's note: The webinar "Ti Måmakpo’: CHamoru Self-Determination" can be viewed online at the Humanities Guahan Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/humanitiesguahan.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.