In 2010, it was disclosed that Matt Rector, a Guam senator at the time, had a criminal record. He had applied for a gun permit and his fingerprints showed up on the national database. After several months of wrangling, Rector resigned. He was ultimately convicted in 2017 of making an unsworn falsification.
In 2002, Jonathan Toves was elected to the school board with a criminal record. In December 2002, he testified against a bill to bar felons and sex offenders from serving on the school board. Members of the media knew all about Toves’ criminal background before the election and failed to tell the public about it. Eventually, Attorney General Doug Moylan was able to get Toves off the board. To be frank, the board members themselves should have unseated Toves but apparently didn’t have the courage to do so. If I had been on the board, I would have led the effort. Ya’ll know me.
In response to the Toves concern, the public became aware of the problem with people running for office with criminal records. By 2003, the law was changed to bar felons and other persons from running for office. In the early 1990s, Matt Rector came to Guam to teach in our public schools. He did not disclose to GDOE that he had a criminal record. In 2008, Rector ran for the Legislature and filed the paperwork certifying that he did not have a criminal record. Like everyone else, he had to complete a police clearance and local and federal court clearances. These clearances did not show his California record. Rector finished in 15th place, edging out incumbent David Shimizu by 146 votes. In my view, if the Legislature had any sense of fairness, they would have unseated Rector and certified Shimizu for this seat. He had earned it.
This past week I got a school board election packet at the Guam Election Commission. I wanted to take a look at the process to file. In general, I think that there should be 15 school board members. I don’t like the idea of having a student member, but I do advocate that the Legislature let 18-year-olds run for the school board. I also think that the school board should be staggered four- or even six-year terms rather than two years. The reason is that there is a tough learning curve on the board.
The police and court clearances are pretty useless and should be dropped. These increase filing costs substantially. This is likely why young working mothers don’t run for the board. Instead all candidates for office should be required to file a sworn declaration. The penalty for making a false sworn declaration for office should be a year in jail. I don’t think Rector served any real time for his false statements.
I think that the 150-signature requirement is nonsense. I also do not like the excessive paperwork required for campaign finance. If a candidate doesn’t raise money why file this paperwork?
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.