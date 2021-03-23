What if you could end your workday once everything you had to do was completed? This goes beyond the common definition of “flex time.” Under a task-based regimen, you line up what needs to be done and as soon as you finish, you’re off for the rest of the day.
There’s no doubt workers would favor the idea, but could most employers figure a way to implement it on a broad scale?
My experience
I’ve employed people whose job called for them to deliver a finished product at a specific time each month. When hired, they were told the only important time factor was the deadline. They could decide their own hours and didn’t have to work in the office.
They would have to collaborate with other team members as needed, but how they worked that out was up to them. It was a task-based position, with a time-based component — the deadline.
Some of those other team members were time-based workers, paid hourly. If they were jealous of these freedoms enjoyed by certain staffers, I didn’t see it.
Stretching work to match time
In all time-based workplaces — both private sector and government — employees work at a comfortable pace that results in a certain amount of work being done over the standard eight hours.
Most of us will agree we know people who routinely take all day to do a few hours of work. Would their pace pick up if they could leave as soon as the job was done?
Or never show up at all?
A fair number of workers moved from time-based to task-based when COVID-19 concerns sent them home. It’s tough for managers to monitor people when they’re not in the office. They say they’re working but you have no way to know. The task-based model eliminates that worry.
Employer and employee agree on the quantity and quality of work to be delivered, and when. Other than a possible deadline for that delivery, there’s no accounting for time at all.
Not all jobs qualify
If your company sells retail products or services, and if your job has you dealing directly with customers, that’s totally time-based and geared to your hours of operation.
Nurses, police officers, firefighters and others who need to be available on a moment’s notice won’t qualify. That said, so many others would.
Task-based workers must deliver
This means if you finish everything by 2 p.m. and the work is accepted, you’re free. However, if it takes you until 9 p.m., then you stay with it until it’s done. It would be a little like working as an independent contractor.
When I allowed people to design their work schedule any way they wanted, it was with the understanding the scenario could continue as long as they delivered what was needed by the deadline. If they didn’t, we always had the option to install the conventional 8 to 5 routine. Thus, performance is still the key issue.
More often than not, the system — and the worker — produced the desired results.
Communication and distractions
When I’ve seen this issue raised in forums, one question commonly asked is, “What if I need access to the worker after they’ve left.”
I classify this working arrangement as a “perk,” a benefit that we offer, but under certain circumstances. Delivery of work on time is one. The other is that the individual is “on call,” as needed. If we would normally be able to communicate with them during regular business hours, I’d expect the same under a task-based schedule.
As for the mindset of the employee, task-based work requires a greater degree of focus and discipline. This means distractions have to held at a minimum.
Why mess with the current model?
I’d answer that question with another one: Why keep anybody on the job longer than necessary? If I can enjoy the same results from a worker, and they can have more freedom to control their time — everybody wins.
It also sends a message to the worker that while results matter, so does their overall well-being and happiness.
Perhaps HR strategies and labor laws will eventually be overhauled to reflect these kinds of changes in worker schedules.
For now, I’d simply be thinking about how to get optimal production from workers, while at the same time affording them optimal flexibility.
Jerry Roberts helps organizations enhance productivity. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.