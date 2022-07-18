With a little more than one month to go before the primary election, we are seeing more political signage going up, special interest groups spreading all sorts of stories and incumbents making last-minute hires, giving pay raises and making promises of a better Guam if we simply reelect them.
Then we have those running for election distributing platforms and making promises of what they will do if elected to public office – in short – trust me, I am in your corner and will do what I have promised.
Have you taken the time to compare what the current administration, Legislature, attorney general and aspiring congressional aspirants have actually done within the community and compared that to what they claim?
Did you take the time to look at what incumbents claimed prior to getting elected and what they have actually accomplish on behalf of you and your family?
Or, are you simply going to vote along party lines, say a few Hail Marys and hope for the best?
If history is any indicator, the majority of voters will very likely fall into following the chicken and beer circuit and listen to the empty promises coupled with flowery words and emotional claims and elect the very same people who have gotten us into the current economic and social mess of today.
Guam Memorial Hospital remains in the same sad physical condition it has been in for as many years as I can remember. Simon Sanchez High School is still in the same terrible condition it has been for far too many years.
The Department of Corrections remains overcrowded, ill-managed and fraught with escapes and misconduct.
The Guam Police Department remains understaffed, overworked and seemingly unable to deal with the myriad of criminal problems facing our island community.
The illegal drug situation and the ensuing violence it brings with it continue to worsen, destroying families and the lives of our children, preying on the weakest community members.
Members of the Guam Legislature will continue to rubber-stamp the actions of the governor rather than standing their ground and acting as the true representatives of the people, as opposed to self-serving minions of the administration.
When will the people of Guam wake up and see the mess that the current administration, Legislature and attorney general’s office have gotten this island into?
How many more families will have to be destroyed by drugs and government handouts before voters on this island wake up and realize that hard work and self-discipline, and not government handouts, are what pull people up by their bootstraps and make them truly responsible citizens who really care about this community?
What will it take for this community to start demanding that their so-called news organizations have the courage to really dig deeply into their respective souls and unearth political corruption, fraud, waste and abuse, and have strong and pointed local opinion pages directed at improving the community being run on a daily basis?
In short, how much more of this are you, the voters of Guam, willing to endure before the lights come on and you realize how far our beautiful island and her culture have been dragged through broken glass?
Wake up Guam, before it is too late.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.