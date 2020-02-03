If you look at the history of the United States, you will see many periods of spiritual revival.
The most famous was the Great Awakening, which started in the 1730s, hit a peak in the 1740s and lingered into the 1760s. It profoundly influenced the formation of the United States of America, providing the spiritual and philosophical foundations for our eventual Constitutional republic.
The Second Great Awakening followed on the heels of the Constitution, beginning in 1790 and lasting into the 1840s.
From then until the present, revivals have been shorter, lasting a few years up to a decade.
The one I remember was the Jesus Movement in the 1960s and 1970s.
The Jesus Movement was mainly a movement among young people — high school and college students, and counterculture hippie sorts. Although there was much doubt concerning the legitimacy of the revival, many followed Christ honestly.
In 1972 at the peak of the movement, Campus Crusade for Christ organized a weeklong evangelistic meeting in Dallas called Explo ’72. It featured seminars and training during the day, and evening meetings at the Cotton Bowl, preached by Billy Graham.
Graham was not actually part of the Jesus Movement, but he took advantage of the fervor. During that time, the movie branch of his ministry, World Wide Pictures, produced several evangelistic movies. A few of these filtered into the theaters of small-town America where I lived.
Although I was not converted by the movies, I was challenged. The message of the gospel of Jesus Christ is both astonishing and compelling. I wanted to know Jesus.
In 1975, I did become a follower of Christ through the witness of a friend and the outreach of Campus Crusade for Christ. I was part the last fruits of the Jesus Movement revival.
The world is again ripe for revival. It is dark, desperate and confused. We need the light, truth, hope and salvation that only Jesus Christ gives.
Billy Graham’s son, Franklin, has followed in his father’s footsteps and is on a worldwide mission to proclaim the gospel. He is bringing that message to Guam on Sunday, Feb. 23, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Guam Football Association National Training Center. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
If you need fresh hope — and we all do — come to the Guahan Festival of Hope.
Come to the light.