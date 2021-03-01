Several years ago, the Legislature granted GovGuam employee medical coverage to the island’s foster children.
For the children and their foster parents, it was a game changer. Instead of playing Medicaid roulette for limited same-day appointments or dealing with inconsistent care through Public Health, foster parents could take their charges to the doctors of their choice.
Children who needed to be seen quickly could be. It is critical that children get examined soon after they are placed into foster care. Before GovGuam health insurance was available, it could take many days to have children seen.
And children like mine, who have special health care concerns, could go to the specialists they needed without the hassle of precertification through the Medicaid office.
I never had any problems with the on-island insurers who covered the boys. My providers were always paid. The one time I had a concern, I simply stopped at the office and it was sorted out quickly.
But then the governor, in one of her first edicts, threw her employees and a bunch of unwilling foster parents under the Aetna International bus. She said we would get “more” with an off-island provider.
And we did!
We have more disputed claims.
More big-corporation inefficiency.
More headaches trying to resolve problems.
My boys’ doctors have had trouble with reimbursements. Both specialists had their initial submissions questioned.
I had personally avoided entanglements with the company. But last month, as an experiment, I attempted to make a direct claim.
What a nightmare!
Aetna received my claim in a timely fashion. But after a month, I had heard nothing. When I called, I was told more information was needed, but they had never bothered to contact me.
They said my claim lacked diagnosis codes. It didn’t.
The claim had three separate charges. They processed only one of the three, and that one was incorrect because two numbers had been transposed.
I spent a long night on the phone and resubmitted the claim via email. I received a response saying the claim had been sent for expedited reprocessing.
When I called ten days later, I discovered the claim had gone nowhere.
And another claim — for which my son has full coverage — was not processed correctly.
In the end, I paid the bill and now I will fight Aetna for a direct reimbursement.
Yes, private insurance has been a game changer for us.
Time to change the game again.