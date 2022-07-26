Ever wondered why there is so much financial assistance percolating to the surface just prior to the primary election?
Or, even better, why all of these wonderful programs didn’t surface earlier since the federal – and apparently local funds were in the bank and available for use for oh so many months as voters suffered?
Or better yet, miraculously the administration has “found” that they have $100 million in excess funds that were not budgeted?
How could the super intelligent people in the budgeting department suddenly realize that such money even existed. This, in spite of their very sharp pencils that were used to calculate those budget forecasts?
Now, having never done a government budget I cannot really say I know exactly how they work. But, a degree in accountancy is basically the same whether you are doing budgeting for a large company or a government.
Someone – or some group of people - are responsible for tracking daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual revenues.
Usually that same group of people are also responsible for estimating what those revenues will be the year prior to them occurring along with balancing that against expenses.
Kind of like you do your home budget balancing - your income against your normal expenses.
That leaves the reader of this astounding information to wonder whether they fudged the estimates or, ignored the monthly numbers. That, given they were really surprised to find $100 million that they claim they never expected to have.
So, either someone is trying to pull the wool over taxpayers’ eyes or they need to find new folks to handle such work.
But then, there is also the possibility that the people responsible have knowingly sat on the fact that they knew full well that this money was building up in the bank (assuming the bankers were properly informing the government of how much money was in their account).
Or was it akin to Barney with a "Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! Look at what I found – all this money just sitting in our bank account! Golly gee, I never knew it was there!"
Wake up folks, you’re being played by political officials like a fine fiddle in a string band with all of this surprise money. These last-minute benefits are designed to convince you to vote for them because they are so good at buying your votes.
What is it going to take for the people of Guam to see the games that are being played right before their very eyes?
Guess the phrase, hide things in the open might fit in this instance. That is, if we had a transparent government it might fit in this instance, but we do not!
It is high time the people of Guam take back what is theirs in the first place – their government!
Stop putting people into public office who care more about themselves than they do about the very people who employ them. Elected and appointed employees in the government of Guam work for and are responsible to the taxpaying citizens of Guam.
It is high time we take back our government by putting people into public office who really care about all of Guam.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.