On Jan. 31, 2006, in the second regular session of the 28th Guam Legislature Bill 259 was introduced by then-Sen. Robert “Bob” Klitzkie.
The bill was co-sponsored by then-Sens. J.M.S. Brown, L.F. Kasperbauer, Mike Cruz, A.R. Unpingco, Ray Tenorio, B.J.F. Cruz, Edward J.B. Calvo, F.B. Aguon Jr., A.B. Palacios and R.J. Respicio.
Bill 259 was legislation that proposed to “patriate” the Organic Act of Guam in an effort to overcome two previously unsuccessful attempts at the passage of a constitution for Guam.
The first attempt at holding a successful constitutional convention on Guam began June 1, 1969, when the committee began review of the Organic Act in its efforts to craft a constitution of the island. It was unsuccessful.
The second attempt was in August 1978, when a proposed constitution was drafted by the second constitutional convention but was heartily rejected by the voters of Guam.
The gathering, design and holding of a constitutional convention is both costly and extremely time-consuming – having been done twice before without success – hence the birthing of Bill 259 on Jan. 31, 2006, proposing the patriation of the existing Organic Act of Guam.
But what does the word “patriate” actually mean?
According to documents from “Bob’s office” the term itself is somewhat, “obscure and not found in most dictionaries.” It has been generally used when referring to the “transfer of legislative authority to an autonomous country from the previous mother country,” according to "Bob Says."
In this case it would take the power of the Organic Act of Guam and move it from the realm and control of the U.S. Congress directly into the hands of the people of Guam, thereby avoiding the time-consuming and expensive work of drafting an entirely new constitution from scratch.
The significant thing that it would also do is remove the current requirements in the Organic Act to go to the U.S. Congress to request permission to amend the Organic Act as we have done in years past, thereby enabling us to simply make decisions on our own.
Things such as getting the U.S. Congress to amend the Organic Act that allowed the people of Guam to elect an attorney general, establishment of a public school board, the election of a public auditor and, as recently as 2004, establishment of an independent judiciary branch for the government of Guam and the ensuing establishment of an independent Supreme Court of Guam.
There is also practical history that can be looked to when examining this opportunity if one takes the time to read Bill 259 as well. You can look to the District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.) Code enacted on Dec. 24, 1973.
Or, another example is the patriation of the Canadian Constitution, whereby in November 1981, “… the First Ministers were able substantially to agree on a formula and other aspects of constitutional change, the way was clear for the British to relinquish control of the Canadian Constitution. Patriation formally occurred on 17 April 1982.”
If it can work for Washington, D.C., and Canada, it can work for Guam.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.