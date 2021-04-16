These thoughts are not my own, but reflections inspired as I read Pope Francis’ latest book, "Let Us Dream." The book is a simple presentation of a few basic principles that should underlie our thinking and our choices in today’s world.
One or many?
The book offers repeated reminders that we have to think about ourselves not just as individuals, but as part of a whole human family. Yet, the appeal to individualism and all it entails, especially in today’s world, whisks us off in the opposite direction. “I am my own person, the captain of my soul, the master of my fate,” many would protest. “Let no one dare to get in the way as I make of myself what I was destined to be!”
Whether the issue is wearing masks in public or carrying weapons into public places, we are reminded that the good of the whole community supersedes individual benefits. The call for freedom is no valid reason to endanger the good of the whole. Isn’t it obvious that “we” should be privileged over “me.” That has always been the way the world should have worked, even if many have not recognized this truth.
The family vehicle
We travel together on this spaceship we call earth. Let’s make sure that it remains in fine flying condition, otherwise we are all going to face a big problem before long. The task is not just a matter of keeping the global temperature within a couple degrees of what we consider normal, but ensuring that the machinery does not break down through a chain reaction creating all sorts of other hazards.
But it’s not just keeping the machine in operating condition; it’s also making it a family vehicle. In other words, using its resources properly to provide for all of us, since we do form one huge family. Our fortunes are closely linked, we must realize. While we keep the spaceship running properly, we also need to grow enough to feed everyone.
Feeding the family
The need to feed everyone and provide a decent living for all, whatever their condition, is not some utopian dream, but an urgent obligation on all of us today. Fortunately, we’re moving in the right direction, as we can see from the reduction in the numbers of those living below the poverty line today compared with 10 or 20 years ago. But we still have a long way to go. There are still a billion or two people who go to bed seriously hungry each night. This is not something for wealthy do-gooders in their spare time and with their spare cash, but a project we all need to espouse, together with our governments.
“What do the woes of some remote African nation have to do with me?” some might ask. “Everything,” is the proper answer if we really believe that we are all a single family. We can’t walk away while relatives go hungry, can we?
Hold on, but not too tightly
We are expected to maintain a firm grip on our faith, and we are called to unity – but not uniformity, says the Pope. Firm faith does not mean rigid thinking, he reminds us. There are different ways of expressing that belief, and there should be room for them all. Some women wear veils in church and some do not. Some favor certain types of prayers over others. There’s nothing wrong with this, but we have to remember that these are just the devotional trappings of our faith, not the faith itself. So let’s be tolerant of one another’s preferences, even as we remain brothers and sisters to one another.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.