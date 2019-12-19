On Tuesday this week, I went to a very good conference at the Hyatt sponsored by the University of Guam. The theme was “Guam’s Self-Determination: The Voice of the Business Community.”
This was a part of the “Biennial Western Pacific Conference on Public Administration and Policy.”
The event was organized by professor John Rivera, his deputy Jesse Quenga, and master's in public administration graduate students. The students use these events to demonstrate their planning, organizing, staffing, directing, coordinating, reporting and budgeting skills as a part of the capstone process in the MPA degree program. Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, Sen. Regine Lee and Sen. Kelly Marsh attended. Among the many guests who spoke were Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and University of Guam President Thomas Krise.
Since 1997, I have worked actively on political status for Guam directly and indirectly with the Decolonization Commission. One speaker recalled, that back in the day, Sen. Angel Santos got mad at non-CHamoru attending these meetings. It is true, there was some tension, but later I went to the senator and talked to him about it. The real source of the tension was that there was a concern about outsiders parachuting in and telling people how to do things.
The flawed 1997 political status law and its amendments has been bad for Guam. At some point, there has to be a strong look at why we are wasting money with the courts on this. I was reminded in the last two weeks about former Gov. Gutierrez’s idea for a federal commission for Guam. It is a good idea.
The United Nations has even reminded leaders over the years of steps Guam can take. But it seems no one can focus or follow through on very much. Instead, our objections have been fairly consistent. There are plenty of examples. A lack of funding for a process or a vote. Disputes over who can actually vote. Arguments over whether to adopt a simple constitution. Or to ratify the constitution already approved and put it on an implementation schedule. Arguments over whether to pursue the intermediate step of commonwealth.
If Guam had a commonwealth status, we could have likely used a number of tools to deal with the cockfighting concern. No one is going to drive a truck full of fighting roosters to Guam or the CNMI anytime soon. But to deal with these concerns, we have to rework our systems.
For the last 22 years, we have wasted our time talking about what to talk about.
In the conference, I began thinking about something. Article 1, Section 8, limits the seat of government to a maximum of 10 square miles. Washington, D.C., is about 68 square miles. The 23rd Amendment gave a presidential vote to the seat of government residents. It only appears to cover the 10 square miles. Guam should ask to be a part of the seat of government residents and get to vote for president. It would also push political status for DC residents, who are technically a nearly fully incorporated territory of the U.S.