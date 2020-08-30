Guam now ranks top on the list of infections per capita of all the U.S. states and territories. Our very social and interactive “island way of life” is getting us into trouble these days. I know it is counter-intuitive to the way we normally live our lives to practice “stay away from loved ones” and “stay-at-home” or “isolation, especially when sick” policies. But folks, especially our younger generations (those under 60), we’ve got to be physically anti-social to stamp out this virus that threatens us all. Do your part! And, if you are a parent, there is much to focus on in the homefront.
Parents, if you are feeling overwhelmed and lost, or maybe a bit confused and unprepared for the monumental task of emergency online schooling at home during the time of COVID-19, don’t despair. You share in the angst of millions, actually billions, of parents the world over who face similar challenges.
Until schools closed across the world as the pandemic raged, most children went to school to learn what their societies deemed necessary for mastery at different age levels. In the United States, an estimated 1.7 million children were home-schooled out of a national school population of 56.6 million. Today, that ratio has changed drastically. So much so, that Douglas Broom of The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, says “Home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic could change education forever.”
Of course, home schooling as a method of education, has heretofore been a deliberate option exercised by parents who wanted a controlled learning environment for their children. Many families who home-school do so for religious reasons or because they don’t want their children to be exposed to the violence, bullying or habits that can distract or derail academic progress. Some home-school because they want their children to learn in their heritage languages. Whatever the reason, until the pandemic, it has been a matter of choice.
This school year, we may not have a choice with community infection spread being the way it is on Guam. Jon Fernandez, superintendent of Guam’s public schools, reported the growing likelihood that all learning will be online at least for the first semester.
What should parents do? First, accept the fact that you are not your children’s schoolteacher. Don’t try to be. Be a learning guide.
These times call for family members to do things together. Chores provide great opportunities as teachable moments, if you leverage them. Sorting laundry for young kids can be a fun way to learn to separate the dark clothes from the light. Helping with cooking can be a great way to teach about different ways of measuring liquid, solids and time. Gardening and cleaning outside can provide the perfect context for science lessons. Older siblings can work with younger siblings on reading and building essential literacy skills. Family discussions after watching a TV program or reading an article together aloud are great ways for connecting the dots and building critical thinking skills. Sharing lessons learned with grandparents or extended family on the phone, online or in a letter serves as reinforcement.
You must guide your child’s learning, but rather than taking on the role of the teacher, you can facilitate learning by creating an environment in your home that is conducive to learning. Commanding or scolding kids to read or attend to online lessons or assignments creates the opposite effect.
Research on this subject has resoundingly made the case that a conducive learning environment should be calm. Emotional wellbeing is paramount. Your children need you to be their parents, to comfort, encourage and support them. They need reassurance and positive feedback. If they see you panicking and frustrated, they will pick up on these signals and become frustrated and panic.
Creating a physical space for learning is equally critical. Doing schoolwork in one’s bedroom is strongly discouraged. A designated space doesn’t have to be fancy but it needs to be free from distractions like TV. A clean tabletop or desk with good lighting is a start.
Stay tuned for more tips next week.