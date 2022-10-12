How should we deal with the challenges of providing care for aging persons, often family members, suffering from dementia and other disabilities? Not too long ago I was asked to offer some thoughts to a group of people who find themselves in this challenging situation. Let me offer the tips I shared with those on this Zoom meeting.
We might begin by trying to understand where these patients are coming from. Aging and dementia can be very challenging and isolating experiences. Just think of all that older people must surrender in their old age. Not just their memory of names, their balance and their physical ability, but so much more. Many of them need help in doing what they easily had done in the past: even providing personal care for themselves in showering, dressing and going to toilet, not to mention cleaning the house and preparing their meals. Even going to church, sometimes the one consolation for them, is difficult if not impossible. I’ve often listened to old folks explaining with tears in their eyes how entirely useless they feel. No surprise that “letting go” is a real challenge for them.
Growing old and helpless is humiliating and painful for the aged. They are liable to become impatient with themselves for no longer being able to do what had once been so easy for them. Often enough the anger and shame they feel are directed at those who care for them. For instance, one man who was faithfully caring for his aged father would take him out for a walk every weekend. What the son looked upon as needed exercise aggravated his dad, who angrily shouted that his son was trying to kill him. Then there is the mother who is always complaining that her daughter is “doing it all wrong” every time she takes on one of the many housekeeping tasks she is trying to help with.
This is especially trying for the caregivers, who can feel that their efforts to provide loving care for parents and others are always being met with anger. “Don’t they understand that what we are doing for them is repaying their love of a lifetime for us?” they wonder. “Why are they so ungrateful?” So caregivers are not only stuck with the time-consuming work, but the effort they put in seems so little appreciated much of the time. In the face of the harsh words they often hear, caregivers may wonder whether the love behind their efforts is recognized for what it is. Will even the bond of love between them and their parents be broken at the end? That would indeed be the cruelest cut of all.
What can anyone do in the face of all this?
Patience is needed in the caregiver
This comes from understanding the dynamics above: being able to appreciate the psychological stress on the patient. But it can be strengthened by recognition that life has come full circle. What parents once lovingly gave their children, without regard for the costs involved, the latter are now repaying with their care for their parents.
Memories
We should do what we can to help patients recall their better moments in the past. This may be done by offering prompts for those happier memories, especially through songs and stories. Sharing tales from long ago, reading diaries together, telling old jokes – anything that brings back memories of how we were a single family that somehow got through difficult times, as well as joyful ones, could help. The appeal of music is well documented, even in the case of those whose memory is all but gone. I remember singing old songs from the '50s and '60s with the elderly mother of a friend in the backseat of a car. The familiar songs she sang with us always brought a smile to her face and a new energy to her person. Such strategies can be good ways of mending broken links with patients.
Maintain hope
Maintain your hope that all will be well. The strains on the relationship between caregivers and their patients are real, but they can be overcome by love. This is true even if that love is not always appreciated for what it is. Remember that both patients and caregivers are called to surrender. Patients are surrendering their lives bit by bit to the Lord, while caregivers surrender any desire for gratitude or even appreciation of what they are doing for parents or elders. We can reasonably hope that the bond of love that unites patients with caregivers will indeed survive despite the trials.