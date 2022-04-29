“We’re different,” we used to proclaim loudly not so very long ago. We Catholics, that is, who made the sign of the cross before meals, who unashamedly venerated statues and holy pictures, who went to confession to a priest hidden in a dark chamber at the side of the church.
We were different in a lot of other ways, too. We went to communion regularly and had our own way of worship that was far different from other denominations. For one thing, we had an altar that was the centerpiece of our gathering, rather than the lectern that you might find in Protestant churches. Our crucifix was not just the barren wooden cross; it had the body of Jesus attached. Even the language of our worship was different back then. We used Latin, once the universal language of Europe even if no longer spoken, rather than plain old English.
We were proud of the differences, they set us apart from others whose church services – not to mention the belief system underlying those services – were missing something important. But that’s just to speak of the way we viewed the non-Catholics we encountered on a daily basis. When it came to those who worshipped in faraway places and in other strange languages, the differences were far greater. Even the god they adored, we thought, was altogether distinct from ours.
Times change, though – and well they should. Those religious differences may persist even up to the present, but we Catholics have learned to put them in proper perspective. We all belong to the same tribe, after all: human beings who spend our few years on Earth trying to figure out the meaning of life. It’s no surprise that most of us have come to recognize that what we share with one another is even more important than the differences. We’re fellow pilgrims on this planet, looking for truth and the One who set this wondrous machine in motion and sustains it.
This remarkable changeover occurred in my lifetime. The shift in perspective was captured in the documents of the Second Vatican Council, but the shift certainly didn’t begin there. Actually, the council articulated what many of us felt long before that time.
The publicized synod that has been going on in the church for the past few months is a call to come together – for members of the Catholic Church, of course, but not just them. It is also an invitation to others outside the church, even those who had left it for another religion, to speak boldly about their experiences: the challenges as well as the satisfactions. The purpose of all this is to summon the church to stronger unity – within its membership for sure, but also with those from other denominations and faiths.
The synod here on Guam is concluding its listening sessions with a formal assembly tomorrow morning at Father Duenas Memorial School. Over the past four months about 1,800 people have made their voices heard. They have shared their sorrows and their joys, as well as their deepest hopes for change in the church. They’ve done this in the confidence that the church might heal itself where this is needed so that it can walk more comfortably with all those it is supposed to serve.
We Catholics still have to admit the divisions that exist in our own church. There are those who yearn for the days of the old Latin Mass with the incense and chants that accompanied it. Others, impatient with those frozen in the past, call for further changes in the church theology and practices. "When will we finally see women being ordained as priests," they ask. Some complain about feeling like outcasts in their own church because they don’t meet the standards set by the elite. Young people’s vision is often very different from that of older members in their own family. Yes, the differences are striking, even within our own Catholic Church, but we know we are meant to be one just the same.
The formula offered by the synod isn’t a quick solution to the divisions that plague us, but it offers a path to the gradual restoration of unity. What the synod asks of us is this: Speak boldly and listen compassionately to others. Above all, do not remain barricaded in your certainties. If you are willing to follow this path, you can be certain that in the end, you will truly recognize your brothers and sisters for who they are.
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.