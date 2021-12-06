Lately I have been writing about what Guam was like in the late 1960s, '70s and early '80s. A time that was generally simpler and the government of Guam was much more rural in nature, far less complicated and you could actually get things done relatively easily.
The entire government was smaller, less complicated and much easier to navigate than it is today. Additionally, people were not nearly as dependent upon government handouts as they seem to be today.
Quite a number of years ago, I recall going over to the Department of Public Health and Social Services and tallying up the benefits that could be collected by any resident who was unemployed, and had a small family.
These included housing, food stamps, public health services, etc.
We then had a Chamber of Commerce meeting and I mentioned that if you added up all of those benefits it totaled just under $45,000 per annum. That was $45,000 without a lick of work or real productivity being offered or given in return for this free money.
The then-director of Public Health and Social Services took offense to my addition and questioned how I arrived at that total. My answer was simple, I received it from his offices in Mangilao.
From my standpoint, that was the beginning of the public dependence that we see far too much of today. A public dependence that is tearing at the very fabric of our island and the entire nation as well.
It is a set of circumstances in which you have a political elite sector of the community who have made getting elected to and staying in office a lifestyle, as opposed to it being a short term of public service.
All communities (particularly smaller ones), no matter their location on earth, have always had unique leadership challenges.
Challenges that have historically revolved around the accrual of political power and money in the hands of a privileged few. A few who do not get elected because of their desire for public service but rather due to their personality, familial ties and a propensity much like morning coffee, bacon frying and a woman’s eye, the willingness to promise far more than they could ever deliver.
Nationally and locally, we have seen entire families fall into this category and, with few exceptions, use government position to acquire or increase their individual wealth and power.
Something else that was brought to mind was why not ask all of the people who are getting free money from the government to do some sort of work for the community in return for those payments.
This could be similar to President Franklin Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration back in 1937 during the time that 8.5 million people built bridges, public buildings, public parks and airports.
Only today and on Guam it could be called the LLG PFW (pay for work) program. These folks could be used to spruce up and clean public buildings, clear scenic overlooks, do road repair work, clean public parks and bathrooms, empty trash around the island and other duties.
In this way those taking advantage of public money to survive would be giving back to the community that supplied them with that same money. And, we would have a cleaner, safer and prettier Guam.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.